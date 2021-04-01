FirstBank restates commitment to women empowerment

The Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank of Nigeria Ltd, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has said that the lender remains committed to providing products and services that will allow its female customers and employees to attain their maximum potential in business and career. He stated this in his speech at this year’s edition of the bank’s First Gem annual conference, which held virtually and physically in Lagos yesterday.

According to him, the “First Gem Annual Conference 4.0,” which was themed, “The Art of Negotiation,” was part of First- Bank’s month-long celebration of the critical roles and successes of women in the society. He said: “The month of March is recognised globally as “Women’s History Month” and provides an opportunity for us to discuss and proffer solutions to gender parity issues and women empowerment challenges.

“FirstBank, through the FirstGem initiative, is committed to supporting the contemporary woman’s financial services needs across the various stages of her life. Our FirstGem value proposition provides real solutions to challenges faced by female entrepreneurs and working professionals.”

He noted that in the last five years, the FirstGem initiative had helped to foster the empowerment of women across the socio-economic strata with implementation across pillars such as, the FirstGem platform for women (access to leadership programs/ workshops/ trainings on women empowerment, business skills on wealth management and investment plans); value proposition, including capacity building, affordable finance, access to infrastructure, market visibility for women Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), as well as a strong commitment to support women by leveraging its resources as leading financial institution in the country in developing unique and mutually rewarding solutions.

