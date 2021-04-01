Business

FirstBank restates commitment to women empowerment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank of Nigeria Ltd, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has said that the lender remains committed to providing products and services that will allow its female customers and employees to attain their maximum potential in business and career. He stated this in his speech at this year’s edition of the bank’s First Gem annual conference, which held virtually and physically in Lagos yesterday.

According to him, the “First Gem Annual Conference 4.0,” which was themed, “The Art of Negotiation,” was part of First- Bank’s month-long celebration of the critical roles and successes of women in the society. He said: “The month of March is recognised globally as “Women’s History Month” and provides an opportunity for us to discuss and proffer solutions to gender parity issues and women empowerment challenges.

“FirstBank, through the FirstGem initiative, is committed to supporting the contemporary woman’s financial services needs across the various stages of her life. Our FirstGem value proposition provides real solutions to challenges faced by female entrepreneurs and working professionals.”

He noted that in the last five years, the FirstGem initiative had helped to foster the empowerment of women across the socio-economic strata with implementation across pillars such as, the FirstGem platform for women (access to leadership programs/ workshops/ trainings on women empowerment, business skills on wealth management and investment plans); value proposition, including capacity building, affordable finance, access to infrastructure, market visibility for women Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), as well as a strong commitment to support women by leveraging its resources as leading financial institution in the country in developing unique and mutually rewarding solutions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Anxiety as insecurity threatens $177bn trade

Posted on Author , BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Insecurity in the maritime domain has forced three government agencies to pool C3i, C4i and Falcon Eye, the surveillance platforms to protect over $170 billion commerce transiting Nigerian waters, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   O ver 70 per cent or $177.1 billion of the $253 billion maritime commerce, which transits the Gulf of Guinea finds its […]
Business

Meet Donovan Ruffin: Investor, Motivational Speaker

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real estate investor and Motivational Speaker, Donovan Ruffin may not have known it at the time, but the lessons his family gave him would lay the foundation for his future success. He learned about hard work from his single mother and his hunger for a better life from the day-to-day struggles she endured. “I […]
Business

NEPI: Power value chain risks bill collection deficit

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

FACTORS   Agusto & Co lists several factors including the ‘no disconnection’ measure implemented by the DisCos during the Covid-19 lockdown period to be responsible for poor collecting   The entire power value chain will suffer major slowdown in bill collection this year. The Nigerian Electric Power Industry (‘NEPI’) Report, released by Agusto and Co […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica