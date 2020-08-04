FirstBank restructures 15% of total loans

First Bank has restructured 15 per cent of its N1.759 trillion loan book by the end of the first half of the year, up from six per cent three months previously, its chief risk officer said on Monday, according to Reuters.

“We don’t see so much deterioration (towards year end),” Olusegun Alebiosu told an analysts’ call, adding that the bank’s exposure to the tourism and aviation sectors most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak was around $10 million. Meanwhile, the bank has announced that the 2020 edition of its annual FinTech Summit is scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 6, 2020 by 12.00 noon.

The event, which will be virtually held via Zoom, is themed: “How Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence will Disrupt Fin- Tech in Nigeria.”

According to a statement issued by the lender, Chinedu Echeruo, founder of HopStop will be leading the discussion as the keynote speaker alongside other panelists such as Musa Itopa Jimoh, Director, Payments System Management Department at the CBN and Aminu Maida, Executive Director, Technology & Operations, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS).

Representing FirstBank in the panel of discussants would be Callistus Obetta, Group Executive, Technology & Services and Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products. Speaking on the event, Mr. Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, said: “At FirstBank, we have been at the forefront of employing technology in the delivery of financial services in the country exemplified by our various products and services such as FirstMobile, USSD banking services, FirstMonie Wallet, FirstMonie Agent Banking, FirstAdvance loans provisions.

