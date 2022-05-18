Business

FirstBank rewards customers in FirstMobile cash-out promo

FirstBank Nigeria Ltd, in collaboration with Interswitch, has launched a promo to reward users of the First- Mobile app, its industryleading mobile banking application. According to a press release, the promo, tagged: FirstMobile Cash-out Promo, will run for three months. The promo, which started on Monday, March 21, 2022, will end on Tuesday June 21, 2022. Various prizes, including, N1,000,000, N40,000, N10,000.00 cash prizes, N40,000 airtime, LED televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioning systems will be won in the course of the three months campaign. A minimum of two bills payment worth N1,000 and five airtimes of at least a total of N2,000 in a week qualify a customer for any of the prizes. The promo is open to new customers and existing users of the FirstMobile a  FirstMobile customers, who do a minimum of six transactions weekly on the FirstMobile app, will be eligible for the respective rewards: N10,000 cash for 200 winners; Gift items (TVs, refrigerators and AC) for 10 winners; N10,000 airtime for 340 winners. Also, 500 customers that carry out a minimum of 10 transactions monthly will win N30,000 cash. The Grand Prize of N1,000,000 will be won by 2 lucky customers who carry out a minimum of 20 transactions or a minimum of two bills payment of N1,000 plus five airtime transactions of at least a total of N5,000 in a week. Speaking on the campaign, Chuma Ezirim, FirstBank’s Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products said: “As the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria, we are delighted to partner with Interswitch, an Africaoriented technology-driven company, to reward our customers for their continuous patronage. Together with Interswitch, we remain committed to ensuring the continued safety of customers’ funds across multiple electronic payment channels irrespective of where our customers may be across the world. First- Mobile remains another obvious step towards leveraging evolving technologies to bring fast and convenient digital banking solutions to our customers.” The bank said that the FirstMobile is built to reflect its resolve at reinforcing the digitisation of payment systems, whilst putting customers at an edge to conveniently meet their everyday needs at any time, irrespective of where they are.

 

 

 

