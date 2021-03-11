Business

FirstBank rewards customers with extra N5 for dollar

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that it is rewarding customers with N5 for every dollar received through foreign remittances. According to a press release, the N5 for a dollar incentive is paid to FirstBank’s customers regardless of their preference to collect the USD as cash across the counter in any of the bank’s over 750 branches nationwide or as transfer into the customers domiciliary accounts. “The reward to customers is in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ‘Naira 4 Dollar scheme,’ driven to promote Diaspora remittances into the country.

For example, a customer that receives 10,000 USD, gets N50,000.00 as reward. The scheme runs from Monday, March 8, to Saturday, May 8, 2021,” the statement said. Speaking on the initiative, FirstBank’s CEO, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said: “At FirstBank, we are pleased to participate in the CBN’s ‘Naira 4 Dollar scheme’ as it will contribute to deepening financial inclusion in Nigeria. Indeed, it’s an activity we are pleased to lead, whilst promoting access to funds across the nooks and crannies of the country in almost 127 years of our existence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Operator sacks five senior managers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

D espite the assurance  by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) that it would not allow its members to be sacked under the guise of corona virus pandemic, five senior workers been asked to go home by Josepdam Port Services (JPS) at Tincan Port in Lagos.     Josepdam is the concessionaire of Terminal […]
Business

NSE posts 0.06% marginal loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation, yesterday fell by 0.006 per cent to halt two-day gaining streak as profit taking at the Nigerian Stock Exchange took hold following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by most blue chip companies that closed flat at the end of trading, the […]
Business

Firm bridges unemployment gap with digital platform

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A digital organisation, Softwork.xyz, has created a digital platform to bridge the unemployment gap in the country by connecting the unemployed, freelancers and those in need of skills with the relevant agencies. According to, , the platform is the bridge between the talented and those in need of certain skills. Speaking at the unveiling of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica