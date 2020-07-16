Business

FirstBank rewards Verve card holders with free fuel

First Bank of Nigeria Limited is set to reward customers for Verve card usage in its, “Free Fuel Promotion,” the lender has announced. According to a press release, the Free Fuel promo, which is activated by FirstBank in collaboration with Verve International and Oando Plc., kicked off on Monday, July 6, 2020 and would run till Friday, 24 July 2020, between 6 am and 6 pm. “In the promo, for a minimum of N3,000 fuel purchased, First- Bank Verve card holders will receive five extra litres of fuel for free instantly at selected Oando fuel stations across Lagos every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. “The Oando fuel stations where the promo will run are Abijo (Lekki Stillwaters), Fola-Agoro, Maryland, Agege-bypass, Lakowe, Lawanson, Ojodu- Berger, Alapere, Shiro Road (Fadeyi Ikorodu Rd.), Awolowo Rd (by Fire Service), Marina, and Tradefair stations,” the bank stated. A secure debit card, Verve card allows the card holder to conveniently meet day to day financial needs such as payment for goods and services, airtime recharge, bill payments, funds transf

