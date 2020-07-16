FirstBank rewards Verve card holders with free fuel

First Bank of Nigeria Limited is set to reward customers for Verve card usage in its, “Free Fuel Promotion,” the lender has announced. According to a press release, the Free Fuel promo, which is activated by FirstBank in collaboration with Verve International and Oando Plc., kicked off on Monday, July 6, 2020 and would run till Friday, 24 July 2020, between 6 am and 6 pm. “In the promo, for a minimum of N3,000 fuel purchased, First- Bank Verve card holders will receive five extra litres of fuel for free instantly at selected Oando fuel stations across Lagos every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. “The Oando fuel stations where the promo will run are Abijo (Lekki Stillwaters), Fola-Agoro, Maryland, Agege-bypass, Lakowe, Lawanson, Ojodu- Berger, Alapere, Shiro Road (Fadeyi Ikorodu Rd.), Awolowo Rd (by Fire Service), Marina, and Tradefair stations,” the bank stated. A secure debit card, Verve card allows the card holder to conveniently meet day to day financial needs such as payment for goods and services, airtime recharge, bill payments, funds transf
Related Articles
Banks caution over debt forgiveness offer
S crapping the debt of heavily indebted African nations will only come back to haunt them, according to two of the continent’s largest banks. “Forgiveness is not helpful because your debt is somebody’s else’s savings,” Ade Ayeyemi, chief executive officer of Lome, Togo-based Ecobank Transnational Inc., said in an interview at the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Huawei faces ban in Britain, uncertainty swirls over timing, extent
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network on Tuesday in a momentous decision that will delight Washington, dismay Beijing and signal the end of a two-decade long partnership with the country’s biggest mobile operator. The United States has pushed Johnson to reverse his January decision to grant Huawei […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NNPC makes new appointment, redeploys top management staff
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has made new appointments and redeployments of its top management staff. This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru. According to the corporation, the move is “part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and reposition NNPC […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)