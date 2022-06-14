Business

FirstBank secures $150m Afreximbank facility to support businesses

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the disbursement of a $150 million finance facility to First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider.

 

The funding was provided under Afreximbank’s Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA). Afreximbank’s $150 million financial support will be accessible to First- Bank customers that are involved in the manufacturing and importation of products and equipment required to combat COVID- 19, as well as initiatives to rehabilitate hospitals and strengthen diagnostic and testing capacity.

 

The loan will also be used for the financing of trade debt payments falling due to avert payment defaults in trade debt obligations. In addition, proceeds of the facility will help beneficiary businesses manage the impacts of the Ukraine crisis.

 

Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, commented: “This new disbursement under PATIMFA is a further proof of the relevance of the programme in helping African economies to recover from the crisis induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Since April 2020, when PATIMFA was launched, we are more than proud to have disbursed more than $7 billion to help Afreximbank member countries manage the adverse impact of the financial, eco  nomic and health shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Through First Bank, one of our trade finance intermediaries, this $150 million facility will help build the resilience of many businesses to the adverse impacts of the pandemic, while helping them overcome the consequences of the current Ukraine crisis.”

 

Also expressing his delight in the partnership, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, FirstBank’s CEO, said: “We commend Afreximbank for this impactful financial response.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lender emerges ‘Best Retail Bank in Nigeria 2020’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ecobank  Nigeria has been named the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria by Asian Banker, according to a statement by the lender.   It said the announcement was made at the Asian Banker’s Middle East and Africa Regional 2020 Awards virtual ceremony held last Thursday.   Emmanuel Daniel, Chairman, The Asian Banker, said the annual awards […]
Business

Emirates on road to recovery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Emirates has reduced its half-year-loss and is “well on the recovery path with healthy revenue and a solid cash balance at the end of our first half of 2021-22”, it reported on November 10. The Dubai-airline group reported a net loss of AED 5.7 billion ($1.6 billion) compared to AED 14.1 billion between April and […]
Business

Ujoatuonu: Underwriters must strategically prepare for AfCFTA

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme reports

Ben Ujoatuonu, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Universal Insurance Plc, in this interaction, speaks on the need for underwriters to be strategic in their approach to the market, especially the continental free trade agreement, and sundry issues. Sunday Ojeme reports   How would you assess the insurance market in the first quarter of 2022?   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica