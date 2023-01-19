Business

FirstBank set to hold economic outlook webinar

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the 2023 edition of its Nigeria Economic Outlook event. The virtual event themed “Nigeria Economic Outlook 2023: A look ahead” is scheduled by 8:30am on Friday, 20 January 2023, via Zoom meeting. According to a press release, the event will promote deliberations and analyses of national and global economic trends to shape 2023.

Like its previous edition, the 2023 Firsttaken Bank Nigeria Economic Outlook aims to set the tone for the year by providing an opportunity for participants to learn directly from economic experts. Participants will be better informed and knowledgeably empowered to make the right decisions in their socio-economic activities in 2023. ‘Biodun Adedipe, Ph.D, founder and Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult will lead deliberations at the event as its keynote speaker.

Other speakers are FirstBank’s Ini Ebong, Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking; Tosin Adewuyi, Executive Director, Corporate Banking; Ugo “Ugodre” Obi-chukwu, Founder, NairaMetrics as well as Mosope Arubayi, economist and global financial analyst. Chike Uzoma, Head, Strategy & Corporate Development, FirstBank will moderate the event.

 

