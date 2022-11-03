Business

FirstBank sponsors African Patrons Cup polo tournament

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Preparation for this year’s First Bank of Nigeria Limited sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup and Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign are gathering momentum, according to a press release by the lender. Th statement said that the African Patrons cup is an annual polo tournament which features Low, Medium and High goal teams from all around the world, adding that the 2022 grand edition will be holding between November 1st – 6th, at the Fifth Chukker Polo Resort in Kaduna. It further said that in addition to the activities, the annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign would create awareness and promote education on breast cancer.

The event will provide essential screening services to many women who cannot afford it, as well as enlighten women on the early detection signs. Commenting on the bank’s contribution to sports development in Nigeria, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank, said: “We are proud to have been associated with the African Patrons Cup Polo Tournament for many years, an event that truly captures the spirit of Sport, which plays a crucial role to the socio-economic development of the society. “We commend Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club for the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign as it underscores our commitment to the wellbeing of women, particularly with the indelible role they play to the growth of any nation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Meyer slips into loss position on operational cost

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

CHRIS UGWU writes that weak macro-economic environment and its multiplier effect on the business operating environment have continued to impact negatively on profit margin of Meyer Plc   Rising costs and, in many cases, scarcity of key raw materials, which has also continued to affect the operations of manufacturing companies with negative effect on their […]
Business

Of subsidy removal and petrol price hike

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol sold for as high as N150 per litre in Lagos, Ogun and Kano states last Wednesday. Adeola Yusuf in this report shows reasons this hike would not be the last     Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol was on Wednesday, August 3, 2020, […]
Business

Winners emerge in 7th UBA promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has again rewarded its loyal customers in its Bumper Savings Promo.   The electronic raffle draw, which is the 7th since inception, was held at Kairo’s Hub last Wednesday and was witnessed by relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Consumer Protection […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica