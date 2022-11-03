FirstBank sponsors African Patrons Cup polo tournament

Preparation for this year’s First Bank of Nigeria Limited sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup and Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign are gathering momentum, according to a press release by the lender. Th statement said that the African Patrons cup is an annual polo tournament which features Low, Medium and High goal teams from all around the world, adding that the 2022 grand edition will be holding between November 1st – 6th, at the Fifth Chukker Polo Resort in Kaduna. It further said that in addition to the activities, the annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign would create awareness and promote education on breast cancer.

The event will provide essential screening services to many women who cannot afford it, as well as enlighten women on the early detection signs. Commenting on the bank’s contribution to sports development in Nigeria, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank, said: “We are proud to have been associated with the African Patrons Cup Polo Tournament for many years, an event that truly captures the spirit of Sport, which plays a crucial role to the socio-economic development of the society. “We commend Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club for the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign as it underscores our commitment to the wellbeing of women, particularly with the indelible role they play to the growth of any nation.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...