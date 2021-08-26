Business

FirstBank sponsors Awolowo, Obasanjo stage plays

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its sponsorship of “A Deep Dive Into History”, a theatre production from the Duke of Shomolu (DOS) Production House, spearheaded by Joseph Edgar, which comprise two exciting stage plays titled Aremu and Awo. According to a statement by the lender, the plays, which started showing from the 22nd of August, will run every Sunday till the 12th of September 2021 at the Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Lagos.

The statement said: “ Aremu is a powerful depiction of the life and times of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. The play takes us through his birth, the errant stages of his adulthood, exploring his peasant background, his travails as a freedom and human rights crusader and other milestones.

Aremu is a rich cultural play that preaches hope to the audience, that they can be whoever they want to be. The play was written by Prof. Ahmed Yerima, the former DG of the National theatre and National Troupe. “Awo on the other hand is a play that seeks to reintroduce the dying values of loyalty, integrity, vision building amongst others to the modern-day audience who seem to have lost their way in the fast and seedy lifestyle of modern-day Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CSCS shareholders endorse N5.85bn dividend

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders in Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc. have approved N1.17 dividend per share payout to all qualified shareholders, who held the shares at the close of business on Monday, May 10, 2021. The AGM was held in Lagos while observing social distancing protocols and hygiene, as advised by relevant authorities in respect of COVID-19 […]
Business

We’re focused on transforming ANLCA –Nwabunike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The president of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Hon. Iju Tony Nwabunike has said that the leadership of the association is focused on its mandate to transform the association, saying he and the other executives of the association, won’t be distracted or intimidated by the antics of distracters.   He said this […]
Business

‘AMCON still in charge of NICON Insurance, Nigeria Re’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has reiterated that it is still in charge of all assets of Jimoh Ibrahim and his companies, including NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation (Nigeria Re), in line with earlier court rulings, which gave it the power to take over the assets. In a statement issued by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica