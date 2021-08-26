FirstBank sponsors Awolowo, Obasanjo stage plays

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its sponsorship of “A Deep Dive Into History”, a theatre production from the Duke of Shomolu (DOS) Production House, spearheaded by Joseph Edgar, which comprise two exciting stage plays titled Aremu and Awo. According to a statement by the lender, the plays, which started showing from the 22nd of August, will run every Sunday till the 12th of September 2021 at the Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Lagos.

The statement said: “ Aremu is a powerful depiction of the life and times of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. The play takes us through his birth, the errant stages of his adulthood, exploring his peasant background, his travails as a freedom and human rights crusader and other milestones.

Aremu is a rich cultural play that preaches hope to the audience, that they can be whoever they want to be. The play was written by Prof. Ahmed Yerima, the former DG of the National theatre and National Troupe. “Awo on the other hand is a play that seeks to reintroduce the dying values of loyalty, integrity, vision building amongst others to the modern-day audience who seem to have lost their way in the fast and seedy lifestyle of modern-day Nigeria.

