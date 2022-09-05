FirstBank to host Financial Market Dealers Association’s meeting

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that it will host the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA)’s quarterly meeting, scheduled for 16 September at Federal Palace Hotels, Lagos.

In a statement, the bank saidtheeventwiththetheme, “Nigeria MacroeconomicDevelopmentsandOutlook: IMF View” will have its keynote address delivered by the InternationalMonetaryFund’s (IMF) Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ari Aisen.

The statement quoted the Acting Executive Secretary, Mrs. Mary Gbegbaje, as saying that: “The FMDA quarterly meeting serves as a platform for in-depth knowledge sharing, dis semination of information and fostering of business relationships of members in treasury market practice which consists of Treasurers, Analysts and other market players from insurance, pension funds, government and regulatory bodies in Nigeria. Participants at the event include delegates from all banks and invited guests and customers.”

According to Executive Director, Treasury, Financial Institutions & International Banking, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ini Ebong: “At FirstBank, we are delighted to host the 2022 quarterly meeting of the Financial Markets Dealers Association of Nigeria (FMDA), a platform we consider pivotal to the continued growth of the financial market in the country

