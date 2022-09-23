Business

FirstBank, Verve Int’l partner on millionaire promo

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

In partnership with FirstBank – Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider – Verve International, Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, has launched its third national consumer promo designed to reward users of FirstBank verve card with exciting gifts and cash prizes to appreciate their patronage and use of the card to carry-out their electronic banking transactions. The on-going twomonth promo will end on October 30, 2022 as 20 customers (10 customers per month) with the highest transaction count during the promo will be made millionaires, winning the sum of N1 million each. Also, N20,000 will be won by 25 customers monthly.

On the other hand, 2620 FirstBank verve cardholders that double their transactions every week, stand a chance to enjoy 10 per cent cashback capped at N2,000 per customer. Speaking on the promo, Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, FirstBank, said: “We appreciate our partnership with Verve Card through the years; a partnership of empowerment and opportunities which include growing the economy, supporting new businesses and preventing unemployment.

“FirstBank verve card holders are encouraged to keep using their cards as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking experience with 20 customers standing a chance to be millionaires at the end of the promo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

9mobile introduces Special Hajj roaming offer

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications operator, 9mobile, has announced a Hajj special offer to enable Nigerian pilgrims to make and receive calls, send and receive SMS, and use data at very cheap rates in the Holy Land. According to the company, the offer, which will be on till July 31, 2021, will allow 9mobile prepaid and postpaid customers to […]
Business

Gas: Australian firm to feed Nigeria-Morocco $25bn pipeline project

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

An Australian firm, Worley, has been awarded a contract to provide main front-end engineering design (FEED Phase II) services for the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project. The engineering study is progressing in accordance with the initial project planning. The NMGP is a new regional onshore and offshore gas pipeline that is intended to deliver natural […]
Business

Firm moves to unveil local transmission cable

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The management of Coleman Wires and Cables has disclosed that the mass production of transmission cable, otherwise known as GAP cables, in the country will save Nigeria’s huge foreign exchange (forex). In addition, the company, under the name Coleman Technical Industries Limited, announced the successful paid back series two N3.804 billion under its N20 billion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica