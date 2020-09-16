Business

FirstBank’s CEO, Adeduntan, wins Forbes ‘Best of Africa’ award

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has been honoured with the Forbes Best of Africa Award. According to a press release, the award presentation was held on September 11, 2020 at a virtual event by Forbes in conjunction with the Foreign Investment Network (FIN). The online roundtable discussion themed, “Harnessing the financial resources and social capital of philanthropy to making a lasting impact,” was supported by the World Philanthropy Network and featured a keynote address by former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The opening remarks were presented by Mrs. Olayinka Fayomi, Chairman, Foreign Investment Network (FIN). Appreciating his award, Dr. Adeduntan said: “I am truly humbled to receive the Forbes Best of Africa Award and I am grateful to the Forbes team for this coveted recognition and award. I owe profound gratitude to our customers; and to the Board, Management and Staff of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and all our Subsidiaries, for their cooperation in delivering the best to our esteemed customers and shareholders, and ensuring that we give back to the society in which we have sustained our business for over 126 years.” “This Forbes Best of Africa award is an incentive to do more in Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability as Africa’s bank of first choice.

Therefore, I dedicate this award to my colleagues at FirstBank and its Subsidiaries who are fully committed to our quest to remain truly beyond comparison – a haven of resilience, trust, safety, security, excellent corporate governance, entrepreneurship, professionalism, innovation and customer-centricity,“ he enthused.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Global reinsurer loses billions to COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Swiss Re has announced that claims and reserves related to COVID-19 in the first half of 2020 have amounted to $2.5bn before tax across the group, resulting in a net loss of approximately $1.1bn for the period. An estimated $1.5bn of the first half losses impacted P&C reinsurance and about $500m impacted corporate solutions.   […]
Business

Stakeholders adopt biotechnology to combat post-COVID-19 hunger

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have unanimously adopted the use of biotechnology as critical modern tool to fight possible post-COVID-19 food insecurity and hunger in Nigeria. This came against the backdrop of several forecast of possible food shortage that may befall the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This was disclosed recently during a […]
Business

Premium: Universal Insurance records 100% growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Universal Insurance Plc, one of the old generation insurance underwriting firms, has achieved over 100 per cent of gross written premium in the first half of the business year, 2020. The company, despite the effect of COVID-19, has generated income within the period well above what it recorded during the same period in 2019 and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: