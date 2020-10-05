FirstBank’s CEO bags UI’s Alumni award

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, on Friday, bagged the University of Ibadan Alumni Association’s “Most distinguished Alumnus” award, just as he has stressed the importance of social infrastructure to boosting inclusive growth in the country.

Adeduntan, who stated this while delivering the Alumni Association’s 2020 lecture, noted that although the Federal Government had invested significantly in physical infrastructure over the last few years, it should step up investments in social infrastructure, especially in education and health.

The FirstBank CEO, who spoke on the topic, “Stimulating the Development of the Nigerian Economy Through Inclusive Growth,” pointed out that the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis has highlighted the need for the country to focus on the development of its education sector. He noted that although the country was currently facing challenges occasioned by pandemic, there are significant opportunities for it to seize the trying times to accelerate inclusive growth.

He said that with a Gross Domestic Product(GDP) of $450billion, the Nigerian economy remained the biggest on the continent, but that the country needs to grow faster to reduce poverty and achieve inclusive growth. Citing the example of China, he said that with deliberate planning and the adoption of the right policies, Nigeria can accelerate its economic growth and development.

Adeduntan, who noted that financial inclusion played a key role in driving inclusive growth, said that it was for this reason that FirstBank has aggressively grown its Firstmonie agency banking network to become the biggest in the country in the last two years.

According to him, the bank is the only lender with Firstmonie agents across all the 774 local government areas of the country. Commending the executive of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association for honouring him with the award, he pledged to continue to support the association.

Speaking earlier, President of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association Worldwide, Professor Elsie Adewoye, described Dr. Adeduntan as a worthy alumnus and a great ambassador who has done the university proud in his distinguished career in the banking industry.

