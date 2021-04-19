Business

FirstBank’s webinar highlights cybercrime prevention tips

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Individuals and business in the country have been urged to be vigilant so as not to falk victims of cybercrime and other forms of information security breach, especially in the wake of the disruptions occasioned by COVID-19.

 

The advice was given by panelists at the second edition of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited’s webinar series aimed at sensitising individuals and businesses with useful information on being protected in today’s digital age, which held virtually on Friday.

 

Panelists at the event, which had as its theme: “Staying Protected Amidst the Pandemic Chaos,” included Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at FirstBank Nigeria, Mr. Harrison Nnaji, Chief Strategy Officer & Cyber Risk Services Leader, Deloitte West Africa, Tope Aladenusi, Cyber Security Evangelist/ Founder, Cybersafe Foundation, Confidence Staveley and the Head of Customer Complaints and  Investigations at First Bank, Mr. Sola Dawodu.

 

In his presentation, Nnaji stated that with research showing an upsurge in cybercrime following the onset of the pandemic, everyone must be careful of not falling victim to fraudsters in the course of carrying out digital transactions.

He said that bank customers, who before COVID-19 did not embrace digital bank, had to apply for debit cards to comply with the pandemic protocols, adding, that such customers, however, faced the challenge of not falling victim to experienced fraudsters.

 

Stressing that pass words and Personal Identification Number (PIN) must not be divulged to anyone, he said: “If you have to trust, you must have an independent way of validating that you are trusting the right person.”

 

Nnaji, who highlighted some of the common cybercrimes and how they can be prevented, advised bank customers to avoid using dates of birth and anniversaries as passwords and PIN.

 

Similarly, in his presentation, Aladenusi stated that the tough economy coupled with the COVID- 19 disruptions had led to sharp rise in cybercrime as well as in the level of sophistication of the criminals.

 

He, however, pointed out that findings showed that 95 per cent of fraud attempts that are successful are due to lack of vigilance or carelessness on the part of bank customers.

 

Speaking on the webinar last week, CEO of FirstBank Group, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, had stated that “the world as a global village is associated with not just benefits but also risks of cyberattack and for individuals, businesses and governments to make the best out of the digital and online opportunities, they need to be deliberate in protecting themselves against cybersecurity threats.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Police absence, yuletide rush worsen banks’ cash shortage

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

CONCERN   Police personnel on cash movement duties yet to fully resume due to #EndSARS crisis     Almost two months after they deserted their duty posts in the wake of #EndSARS crisis, the seeming reluctance of Nigeria Police Force personnel to fully resume escort service for banks, coupled with the uptick in economic activity, […]
Business

NSE erases previous day gain with 0.16% loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the negative route to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following the sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded nine gainers against 10 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All-Share Index […]
Business

NACCIMA partners Indonesia on agribusiness technology

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) have agreed plans to boost agribusiness technology potential in both countries to strengthen bilateral ties and volume of trade. Speaking during the first edition of Nigerian-Indonesian Business Forum organised by NACCIMA in partnership with ITPC in Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica