FIRSTECO CEO BAGS AU AWARD

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Eco Limited, Mrs Samantha Simeon has bagged African Union Ambassadorial award.

The Award/induction ceremony which held, Thursday, at Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja,is in recognition of her philanthropy, that concerns gender, children development, religious tolerance and community development; She has awarded scholarship grants to students from indigent homes and built educational facilities for public use in rural communities in Delta State among other laudable human capital development efforts.

Her contribution is in line with aspiration 1&6 of The African Union Agenda 2063, which are a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development and an Africa whose development is people driven; youth, women and children inclusive respectively.

The Ambassadorial Award is tailored to promote young pan African leaders in alignment with African Union Agenda 2063, tagged “The Africa we want” and to strengthen diplomatic ties on the continent

Fielding questions from the media, Mrs Samantha Simeon expressed gratitude while stating that her passion lies with the growth and development of young people and women who she considers the drivers of the Africa of our dreams.
“I’ve always been interested in the plight of rural people; youth and women. They hold the aces for our continent and the earlier we provide sustainable leverage for them, the better” she said.

By this Award, she has been inducted into the African Youth Ambassadorial Assembly of African Union Agenda2063

 

