Fiscal Transparency: FG disburses N471.9bn to 36 states

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has disbursed a total sum of N471.9 billion to the 36 states of the federation under the Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS).

The disbursement followed achievement of results in different Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) in the Annual Performance Assessments (APAs) (2018, 2019 and 2020) carried out by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation as the Independent Verification Agent (IVA).

SFTAS Programme Communication Specialist, Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, confirmed the amount disbursed in a statement, quoting Mr. Stephen Okon of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, during a sensitisation workshop organised for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) which held weekend in Lagos.

The Federal Government had sought the partnership of civil society organisations across the country on sustaining fiscal reforms initiated under the $1.5 billion World Bank-Assisted States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme for results, which seeks to deepen fiscal transparency and accountability in public financial management system as a way of improving good fiscal governance at sub-national level.

Okon explained that as part of its strategies to ensure the sustainability of fiscal reforms at sub-national level, the SFTAS Programme Coordination Unit (PCU) was engaging stakeholders on the demand side like the CSOs who can ensure that fiscal transparency and accountability are sustained in state PFM activities.

 

