Fiscal Transparency: World Bank, CBN to offer states N750bn

The 36 states of the federation are on the verge of receiving over N700 billion ($1.5 billion) as the last tranche of performance- based grants under the World Bank assisted States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS).

This would be in addition to the sum of N1 billion, hitherto withheld by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through naira exchange. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, broke the news to state governors, who attendedSFTAS programme celebration. The four-year SFTAS programme (2018-2022) was approved by the World Bank in June 2018 and commenced in May 2019 to enable states to imbibe fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability. The event was attended by the World Bank Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri, Governors of Ekiti, Edo, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Ebonyi states among others.

To benefit from SFTAS grants, the state must meet the laid out criteria, which include, recording significant milestones in improvedfiscaltransparency and accountability; increased domestic revenue mobilisation; increased efficiency in public expenditure and strengthened debt management in line with the already imbibed ideals. SFTAS is a World Bank programme in partnership with Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning designed to entrench financial discipline andaccountabilityatthesubnational government. Announcing the plan to release the last tranche to states, Mrs. Ahmed said: “In the next few weeks, your states will receive the last tranche of performancebased grants including the sumof N1billionwithheldby the Central Bank of Nigeria through naira exchange deficit, thus bringing to a close performancefor resultsgrant even though the technical assistance component will continue to be delivered by implementing agencies and partners till June 2023 when the programme will finally wind down.”

Reflecting on SFTAS performancesinceinception, she expressed delight that since its inception, the programme, which enjoys a very high level of political visibility, had continued steadily with strong performance and demonstrable high level of ownership by states and nonstate actors, especially the civil society and the media.

According to her, “as you may be aware, the primary objective of the programme is to instil a common set of fiscal behaviour and standards and facilitate the widespreadadoption of good practices in fiscal and public financialmanagementacross the states while respecting their fiscal autonomy. “These good practices include preparation of citizen-based budgets, timely preparation and publication of annualbudgetandaudited financial statement as well as adoption of national chart of account amongst other Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs)”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...