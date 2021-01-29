Fish consumption cuts risk of developing asthma

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said that eating at least, two portions of fish, such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel a week during childhood could halve the risk of developing asthma.

These are the results of their new study published in the ‘European Respiratory Journal’. Asthma is a condition in which a person’s airways become inflamed, narrow and swell and produce extra mucus, which makes it difficult to breathe. Asthma can be minor or it can interfere with daily activities.

In some cases, it may lead to a life-threatening attack. The researchers from the Queen Mary University in London studied the data of over 4,500 children born in the 1990s in the UK that have been monitored since their birth and found that people who used to consume at least, two portions of fish rich in Omega- 3 between the ages of 11 and 14were50percentlesslikelyto develop life-threatening respiratory disease. According to reports, only about 25 per cent of households in the UK do children aged five to 11 consume the least amount of recommended fish at least, twice a week.

The researchers said that around one in 11 children, or equivalent to 11 million, are treated for asthma. Senior study author Professor Seif Shaheen, said asthma is the most chronic condition in childhood that could possibly be affected by poor diet.

The study measured the diet of children and followed them over many years to see who among them developed asthma and who did not, ‘THE SCIENE TIMES’ reported. They estimated the intake of Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid, or (DHA) from fish at seven years old using the food frequency questionnaires and compared to the rate of new doctor-diagnosed asthma at aged 11 to 14. EPA is an Omega-3 fatty acid. It’s found in the flesh of cold-water fish, including mackerel, herring, tuna, halibut, salmon, cod liver, whale blubber, or seal blubber. EPA is used as a prescription medicine to reduce triglyceride levels. On its part, DHA, is a type of Omega-3 fat.

Like the Omega-3 fat EPA, DHA is plentiful in oily fish, such as salmon and anchovies Seafood is known to be rich in Omega-3 fatty acids known to be good for the heart, boost mood, and reduce the risk of depression. Other oily varieties include fresh tuna, kippers, and trout. The study showed that eating more fish during childhood will be good for children in the UK, although researchers cannot say that it does prevent asthma.

