Fish oil can reduce risk of infection

Researchers from Switzerland said fish oil could lower the risk of common infections, paving the way for healthy living.

 

A recent study has revealed some new ways essential fatty acids can keep life going smoothly is by getting the omega-3s to stay healthy. Fish oil is oil derived from the tissues of oily fish.

 

Fish oils contain  the omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid, precursors of certain eicosanoids that are known to reduce inflammation in the body and improve hypertriglyceridemia. Omega-3 fatty acids are also known as “fish oil.”

 

Studies have shown that these polyunsaturated fatty acids benefit the hearts of healthy people, those at high risk of cardiovascular disease, or those who already have cardiovascular disease.

 

For three years, the researchers tracked older folks and found that those who had an active lifestyle and no preexisting conditions showed unexpected benefits from omega-3s.

 

If those participants took one gram of omega- 3s a day, their overall risk of infection fell by 11 per cent. Upper respiratory infections specifically were reduced by 10 per cent, and the risk of a urinary tract infection (UTI) decreased by 62 per cent.

 

Similarly, the research also found that for those people, omega-3s did not protect against broken bones, strengthen muscle function, or lessen memory problems — possibly because the study participants were already doing well in those areas to begin with.

 

The ‘Newsmax’ reported that some of the food that are rich in fish oil are salmon, sea trout, anchovies, and sardines. Flaxseed, chia seeds, avocados, and walnuts also provide some, as can a fish or algal oil supplement.

 

The researchers however advised interested persons to ask their doctor about taking a daily supplement first, because they could interact with medications such as aspirin, blood thinners, blood pressure drugs, and certain chemotherapies.

