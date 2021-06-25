News Top Stories

Fish oil supplements cuts depression risk

Fish oil supplements are often touted as good for heart health, but a new study has found that they may also help fight depression. The findings were published in the journal ‘Molecular Psychiatry’. Depression is a mood disorder that can affect a person’s daily life. It may be described as feelings of sadness, loss, or anger. The lead author Alessandra Borsini, a postdoctoral neuroscientist at King’s College London, said, “Using a combination of laboratory and patient research, our study has provided exciting new insight into how omega-3 fatty acids bring about anti-inflammatory effects that improve depression.” Borsini said it’s been known that omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids have anti-depressant and anti-inflammatory effects, but exactly how that happens has been unclear. “Our study has helped shine a light on the molecular mechanisms involved in this relationship, which can inform the development of potential new treatments for depression using omega-3 PUFA,” Borsini said.

