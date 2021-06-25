Fish oil supplements cuts depression risk

Fish oil supplements are often touted as good for heart health, but a new study has found that they may also help fight depression. The findings were published in the journal ‘Molecular Psychiatry’. Depression is a mood disorder that can affect a person’s daily life. It may be described as feelings of sadness, loss, or anger. The lead author Alessandra Borsini, a postdoctoral neuroscientist at King’s College London, said, “Using a combination of laboratory and patient research, our study has provided exciting new insight into how omega-3 fatty acids bring about anti-inflammatory effects that improve depression.” Borsini said it’s been known that omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids have anti-depressant and anti-inflammatory effects, but exactly how that happens has been unclear. “Our study has helped shine a light on the molecular mechanisms involved in this relationship, which can inform the development of potential new treatments for depression using omega-3 PUFA,” Borsini said.
Related Articles
Mexico leader, US president-elect discuss migration
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he spoke with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden by phone Saturday, five days after he sent a tardy and somewhat chilly letter of congratulations to Biden. “We reaffirmed our commitment to work together for the good of our peoples and our countries,” López Obrador wrote in his social […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG to reopen Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport August 30
One year after it was shut for major repairs and works on its runway and airfield, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, will reopen August 30, 2020. Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced this in Enugu yesterday. The airport was shut down on 24th August, 2019 for rehabilitation of the three kilometers runway, with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Myanmar coup: Police use water cannon as thousands strike
Police in Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw have used water cannon on workers conducting a nationwide strike against a military coup. Thousands are taking part in a third day of street protests, calling for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and for democracy to be restored. It comes a day after […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)