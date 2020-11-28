…fish out his killers, Afenifere tells Police

Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has asked the Nigerian Police to fish out killers of a first class traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adewusi. In a statement issued yesterday by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka odumakin, Afenifere condemned in strong terms the brutal murder, stating that the governable and secured space in Nigeria shrunk further with the murder of the monarch. The suspected kidnappers suddenly emerged from the bush along the highway at Elegbeka area and opened fire on his vehicle.

The monarch was reportedly hit by some of the bullets rained at his vehicle. According to the statement, Afenifere said: “The shrinking of the governable and secured space in Nigeria shrunk further yesterday with the brutal murder of a first class traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adewusi who was reportedly kidnapped before he was brutally murdered.

“This gruesome murder coming as we are still smarting from the brutal murder of the daughter of Afenifere Leader, Mrs Funke Olakunrin for which some Fulani herdsmen are currently on trial. “There have been other multiple murders across Yoruba land which the police have not been able to resolve. “It has reached a point that only very prominent killings get reported in this state of total insecurity in a failed state.

The killing of any citizen worries us, how much more a first class monarch.” The group, therefore, asked the police to fish out the killers of Olufon as it is one murder too many. It stated: “We ask the police to fish out the killers of Olufon as it one murder too many and absolute failure and lack of competence by the security system in Nigeria to secure lives and property which is the first duty of any responsible government.

“We are fed up with the daily sucking of the blood of our people across Nigeria in the apparent festering of insecurity which now has a very conducive atmosphere in Nigeria. “We send condolences to Kabiyesi family, the people of Ifon town, Ondo state and the Yoruba nation on this abominable killing.

