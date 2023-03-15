Fish out killers of Enugu Sentorial LP’s Candidate- Group 

….raises alarm to rig election

The Nskukka Professional of Association (NPA), a non- partisan and important stakeholders from Enugu State has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba to arrest the killers of Enugu East Labour Party Sentorial Candidate, Mr. Oyibo Chukwu killed and burnt a day before the general election.

The president of the group, Mr. Charles Nwodo while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Lagos, said they were appalled that no arrest have been made and no suspects have also been interrogated by the police and other security agencies in the state to date.

He said they are appealing to the IGP to depoloyed a special team of detectives to Enugu with a mandate to apprehend all those directly connected with the heinous crime no matter the status or influence of the person involved.

“Out of pity we donated one million naira to the family of our slain brother. We want the crime to throughly investigated and justice is served on the guilty in accordance with the law. We don’t want him to die in vain. We also want the police to intervene in election violence and malpractices in Enugu.

“We have credible intelligence at our disposal that desperate politicians in Enugu State are planning to compromised key officials of independent electoral commission, police, the army and other security agencies in the state. We also had it on record that some politicians are planning to disenfranchised our people from voting for the candidates of their choice. We called on the INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu to rescue his staff from compromising on the forthcoming governoship and national assembly election.”

Nwodo further said, as a group they also had a report that some politicians are planning to import armed thugs and cultists into Enugu North Senatorial zone and adorn them in Police and Army uniforms and deployed them to terrorise voters in the area.

He said: “The Plan of the politicians is to disrupt the election in targeted polling units and wards. We are raising the alarm to invite the attention of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabo, DSS, and International Community.

“We remind the GOC 82 division, Enugu State, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Commissioner of police, Ahmed Ammani, Director of State Security Service, Mr. Ayo Adesina and the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu to remember their oaths of office and the standard operating procedures approved for the 2023 election by the respective agencies.”

