Fish out officers who shot at journalist, citizen – Oyetola directs police boss

Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has condemned in strongest terms, the shooting of the Nation’s Newspaper correspondent, Toba Adedeji, and another citizen by some trigger-happy police officers at Olaiya, Osogbo, the State capital on Tuesday.

Adedeji and the yet-to-be-identified citizen were reportedly shot by some overzealous policemen who were trying to disperse a group of people who had gathered to mourn the death of Abiola Afolabi, who was allegedly killed by police officers last month.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor, who is currently in Abuja for some pressing state and national matters, said shooting at unarmed citizens was completely unacceptable, irresponsible and condemnable, adding that the sad incident could have been avoided.

He noted that it was unfortunate that the sad incident occurred while the citizens were mourning the death of a loved one.

According to Governor Oyetola, such unlawful acts by the police could aggravate an already tense situation that could lead to breakdown of law and order in the state. He, therefore, called for the thorough investigation of the incident, with a view to ensuring that the culprits are decisively dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

“Shooting at journalists and an unarmed citizen is completely unacceptable, irresponsible and condemnable. The police officers have no justification for this unfortunate and unlawful act. They could have employed other means rather than resorting to deadly force to disperse the group.

“The frequency of these unfortunate and avoidable provocative incidents is a source of concern to us, as a government. I have, therefore, directed the Commissioner of Police to investigate the Tuesday shooting incident and ensure that his officers who are involved in it are identified and punished in accordance with extant regulations and law.

“I wish the Nation Newspaper’s correspondent, Adedeji, and the other citizen whom I learnt are presently receiving treatment at the hospital, speedy recovery. I am also calling on residents of Osun to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands. I assure that this matter will be pursued to a logical conclusion and the erring officers dealt with accordingly,” Oyetola said.

 

