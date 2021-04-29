Business

Fitbit introduces wellness tracker device

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Consumer electronics and fitness company, Fitbit, has launched a wellness device called Luxe that monitors and reports the health condition of users. According to the company, Luxe offers the motivation and support that people need to “stay healthy in today’s world with everything from stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking – all in an effortless bracelet design. “Luxe also gives you insights into your wellbeing through the health metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app to help you identify changes, which could be caused by increased stress or fatigue,” it added.

Fitbit described the Luxe as a sleek tracker with a color touch screen and up to five days of battery life that is versatile for any occasion and comfortable for all day and nightwear. “Over the past year, we’ve had to think differently about our health and wellness from keeping an eye out for possible COVID-19 symptoms to managing the ongoing stress and anxiety of today’s world. Even though we are starting to see positive changes, it has never been more important to control your holistic health,” said VP and Co-Founder of Fitbit, James Park.

“That’s why we’ve doubled down on our efforts to introduce innovative tools and insights to support you in staying mentally well and physically active. We’ve made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, beautifully designed tracker packed with these advanced features – some that were previously only available with our smartwatches – and providing access to these tools to even more people around the globe,” he noted. Park added that with Luxe, Fitbit is bringing its innovative stress management tools to trackers for the first time – to support people no matter what life throws their way.

He noted that before the pandemic, a global survey revealed that more than one in three people reported that they experienced significant worry or stress. After the pandemic began, a similar survey showed that the number increased to 50 percent feeling the physical and mental effects of stress. Commenting on the device, Pioneer of Integrative Medicine, Founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global, Deepak Chopra, said: “I share Fitbit’s belief that mindfulness and mental wellbeing are an important part of our holistic health, and by better managing your emotional wellbeing, it can help make a positive lasting impact on your overall health, including better sleep, improved mood, and more meaningful personal relationships.”

