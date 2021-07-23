Business

Fitch affirms AfDB’s ratings at ‘AAA’, with stable outlook

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) credit rating at ‘AAA’, with a stable outlook. Fitch said the triple-A rating was driven by the ‘extraordinary support’ of the bank’s shareholders. Fitch views the bank’s risk-management policies as ‘conservative’ and assesses them as ‘excellent’, in line with AAArated peers.

“Concentration risk is ‘low’, with the bank’s five largest exposures accounting for 32 per centof total banking portfolio at end-2020,” Fitch said. Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala, Vice Presi-dent for Finance and Chief Finance Officer of the African Development Bank, said: “The affirmation of the bank’s triple- A ratings by Fitch, recognizes the very strong shareholder support our institution benefits from, as well as its strong capitalisation and risk management capabilities. The affirmation also speaks to the importance of the Bank’s public policy mandate, particularly during these very challenging times.”

The global ratings agency assesses the Bank’s overall exposure to risks as “’Low’, balancing ‘Moderate’ credit risk with ‘Excellent’ risk management policies, ‘Low’ concentration, and ‘Very Low’ equity and market risks.” Commenting on the Fitch ratings report, African Development Bank Group, President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said: “The African Development Bank welcomes the affirmation of the Bank’s ‘AAA’ rating, with a stable outlook, despite enormous challenges posed by Covid-19. The bank will continue to enhance its policy and fiscal relevance in support of regional member countries, as they contend with the global and regional repercussions of the pandemic. While helping African economies reposition their economies in a Covid-19 environment, we will also maintain our prudential ratios and adequate buffers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

LG signs Rita Dominic as Brand Ambassador

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

LG Electronics has unveiled the multiaward- winning Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic as Brand Ambassador in Nigeria for all its home appliances products. The company said the actress was selected to represent the brand due to her inspiring adventures and expeditions in the Nollywood industry. Speaking at the sign-on ceremony held in Lagos, Rita shared with […]
Business

Inactive mobile lines decline to 89m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile network operators in the country gained more revenue from their issued lines in June as the number of inactive users reduced from 94.6 million in May to 89 million. This means that about five million lines that had been inactive were used in the month. A mobile line is said to be inhelp active […]
Business

EFInA: Why agent banking may fail financial inclusion target

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigerian banks’ move to achieve increased financial inclusion through agent banking is set to fail, the Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), has said. The financial sector development organisation said its recent survey revealed that the agents were doing more of cash-in and cash-out as opposed to opening new accounts. Analysis of the survey report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica