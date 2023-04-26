Fitch Affirms ETI At ‘B-’; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ecobank Transnational Incor – porated’s (ETI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B-’ with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at ‘b-’, according to a press release issued by the agency.

The statement partly read: “Fitch has withdrawn ETI’s Support Rating and Support Rating Floor as they are no longer relevant to the agency’s coverage following the publication of its Bank Rating Criteria on 12 November 2021.

In line with the updated criteria, we have assigned ETI a Government Support Rating (GSR) of ‘no support’ (ns). “ETI’s Long-Term IDR is driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its VR of ‘b-’. ETI is the non-operating bank holding company (BHC) of Ecobank Group.

Its VR is notched down once from the ‘group VR’ of ‘b’ due to high common equity double leverage (153% at end-2021). “The ‘group VR’ considers a leading pan-African banking franchise, strong revenue diversification, improving asset quality, healthy operating profitability and a strong funding and liquidity profile.

These considerations are balanced against the group’s heightened exposure to foreign exchange (FX) risk and moderate capitalisation in the context of its risk profile.” According to the statement, ETI has subsidiaries spanning 33 Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) countries and assets of $27 billion at end- 1Q22, making it one of the largest banking groups on the continent outside of South Africa.

It also noted that ETI’s: “Strong revenue diversification is supported by a broad geographic footprint and significant non-interest income, which represented 45 per cent of operating income in 2021.” However, the statement said that: “The group is exposed to the depreciation of SSA currencies through its equity investments in subsidiaries, given that its reporting currency is US dollars.

The depreciation of certain SSA currencies led to significant foreign currency (FC) translation losses through other comprehensive income (OCI) that exceeded net income in 1Q22. The impact of FC translation losses on capitalisation is mitigated by risk-weighted assets (RWAs) deflating in US dollar terms as SSA currencies depreciate.”