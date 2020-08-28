Fitch affirms lender’s rating at B

Coronation Merchant Bank emerged the first and only internationally rated merchant bank in Nigeria as shown by the recently released Rating Report by Fitch, a global rating agency. In a statement, the lender said that Fitch assigned it a Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B-’ with a Negative Outlook, a Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-’ and a Long-Term Rating of ‘BBB(nga)’. According to the statement, the bank’s Longand Short-Term IDRs are driven by its standalone credit profile as determined by its VR. “Coronation Merchant Bank’s VR reflects the challenging and volatile operating environment in the country which was assigned a national rating of ‘B’/ Negative by Fitch. The bank’s Long- and Short- Term Rating reflects its creditworthiness relative to other issuers in Nigeria. The negative outlook on the bank’s Long-Term IDR reflects the agency’s view on prevailing operating conditions in the country,” the statement said. According to the global rating agency, “management quality is a relative strength with the senior team demonstrating a high degree of credibility, experience and depth commensurate with the complexity of the business.” Coronation Merchant Bank boasts of good asset-quality, reporting a zero impaired loans (IFRS 9 Stage3)/gross ratio as at June 30, 2020, which has also been the case since inception.
