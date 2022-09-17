News

Fitch affirms Union Bank at ‘B-‘, outlook stable

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union Bank of Nigeria PLC’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook. In a statement, the agency said the action followed the publication of its updated Bank Rating Criteria, adding that, in line with the updated criteria, it has assigned Union Bank a, “Government Support Rating (GSR) of ‘No Support’ (ns).” According to the statement: “Union’s Long and Short-Term IDRs are driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-‘.

The VR reflects the bank’s exposure and sensitivity to the volatile Nigerian operating environment as well as a moderate franchise and stable funding and liquidity profile. The rating also captures Union’s relatively weak loan-quality metrics, low reserve coverage, below- average profitability and only moderate capitalisation in the Nigerian context.”

The statement also said that Union Bank’s recent shareholder change has no immediate impact on the VR, noting, however, that over time, the shareholder change will be beneficial to the lender’s business profile and revenue-generation capacity. “Union’s National Ratings are driven by its standalone credit profile. They are at the lower end of the scale given Union’s weaker franchise and record of underperformance relative to other Nigerian peers’,” the statement said. Specifically, the agency stated: “In July 2022, Union’s previous shareholders sold their 93.41% stake to Titan Trust Bank (TTB) a small domestic bank (total assets: USD596 million at end-2021, 10% of Union’s total assets).

Upon completion of the transaction, control was passed to TTB’s parent Tropical General Investments Limited, a Nigerian conglomerate that became Union’s core shareholder. By end-2022, Union will merge with TTB. The post-merger strategy aims to strengthen Union’s business profile and embark on rapid expansion. “Union’s foreign-currency (FC) balance sheet is well-matched between assets and liabilities, with the bank running a small long net open FC position equivalent to 2% of total equity at end-1H22, although loan dollarisation remains high at 46%. Other than credit concentrations, a feature among Nigerian banks, our assessment of Union’s risk profile also captures expected rapid growth post-merger.”

 

