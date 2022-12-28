Business

Fitch: Global bank rules, capital requirements discourage crypto-backed loans

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s (BCBS) new global standard for the prudential treatment of crypto assets, given the increased capital requirements, may deter banks from granting loans backed by riskier crypto assets that have led to waves of contagion within the broader crypto ecosystem, Fitch Ratings has said. The credit rating agency, however, said that repo-style transactions will receive some beneficial collateral recognition that may increase banks intermediation of crypto financing transactions with wholesale counterparties.

Fitch said: “Over time the new regime will support internationally-active banks’ asset tokenisation and stablecoin efforts, by harmonizing supervisor’s approaches to these nascent asset classes by latest 2025. Once the standard is implemented into national legislation, it will likely encourage more banks to test the waters regarding the issuance and holding of tokenised assets, including fractional ownership instruments.

“The finalised rules divide digital assets into two groups. For the first time the standard defines minimum prudential and capital requirements for Group 1 assets, which include stablecoins and tokenized traditional assets issued through distributed ledger technologies. Group 1 asset capital requirements are based on looking-through to the capital treatment of the underlying assets, plus an infrastructure risk capital add-on that individual regulators can determine.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Papyrus Digital Solutions engages CEO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The immediate past General Manager, Brands and Communications, MTN, Richard Iweanoge, has been appointed as the CEO of Papyrus Digital Solutions Limited.   In a brief chat with New Telegraph newspaper, Richard who rose to the post of General Manager, Brands and communications of the telecommunications giant a few years back, admitted that he was […]
Business

Tax: PwC worried over Nigeria’s education sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A report by PriceWater- HouseCooper (PwC) Nigeria has said that Federal Government’s move on the passage of Finance Act 2021 and deletion of educational activities from Companies Income Tax (CIT) exemption list will be bad for the country’s education sector in the future if not reversed. PwC Nigeria, in the report made available to New […]
Business

TAFTA opens entries to empower 65,600 Nigerian Youths

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Leading culture and art centre, Terra Kulture, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, has announced the launch of a new learning cohort for its art academy, TAFTA (Terra Academy for the Arts). Indeed, applications for the free-to-attend training commenced August 15. With over 2,000 trained students since inception, the academy will run for six weeks and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica