Fitch: Global bank rules, capital requirements discourage crypto-backed loans

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s (BCBS) new global standard for the prudential treatment of crypto assets, given the increased capital requirements, may deter banks from granting loans backed by riskier crypto assets that have led to waves of contagion within the broader crypto ecosystem, Fitch Ratings has said. The credit rating agency, however, said that repo-style transactions will receive some beneficial collateral recognition that may increase banks intermediation of crypto financing transactions with wholesale counterparties.

Fitch said: “Over time the new regime will support internationally-active banks’ asset tokenisation and stablecoin efforts, by harmonizing supervisor’s approaches to these nascent asset classes by latest 2025. Once the standard is implemented into national legislation, it will likely encourage more banks to test the waters regarding the issuance and holding of tokenised assets, including fractional ownership instruments.

“The finalised rules divide digital assets into two groups. For the first time the standard defines minimum prudential and capital requirements for Group 1 assets, which include stablecoins and tokenized traditional assets issued through distributed ledger technologies. Group 1 asset capital requirements are based on looking-through to the capital treatment of the underlying assets, plus an infrastructure risk capital add-on that individual regulators can determine.”

