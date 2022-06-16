Business

Fitch: Inflation, restrictive monetary policy’ll reduce global growth

Posted on

Rising global inflation and the restrictive monetary policy aimed at stemming it will slow Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this year, Fitch Ratings has said. The credit rating agency, which stated this in its Global Economic Outlook (GEO) for June 2022 released yesterday, noted that recent lockdowns in China are adding to global manufacturing supplychain pressures, while energy and food supply disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine war, are having a faster impact o European inflation than expected.

The report partly read: “We have lowered our world 2022 GDP growth forecast by 0.6pp since the March GEO to 2.9 per cent. The biggest revision is to China where we now expect growth to fall to 3.7 per cent this year, down from 4.8 per cent in March. We have revised down our growth forecasts for the U.S. by 0.6pp to 2.9 per cent and eurozone by 0.4pp to 2.6 per cent.

We have cut our world growth projection for 2023 by 0.1pp to 2.7 per cent. “The lockdown in Shanghai will lead China’s GDP to fall in sequential quarterly terms in 2Q’22 and with the ‘dynamic-zero’ COVID-19 policy still in place, we do not see a swift bounce back. In the eurozone, inflation will drag on consumers’ real incomes and German industry is being hit by supply-chain disruptions and the China slowdown.”

The report further stated: “The U.S. economy has near-term momentum, with consumer spending supported by strong growth in jobs and nominal wages. But growth is set to slow from mid-2023 to barely positive rates in quarterly terms on more aggressive monetary tightening. We forecast US growth to fall to 1.5 per cent in 2023 and 1.3 per cent in 2024. Historical experience points to a significant risk of a U.S. recession in the wake of sharp monetary tightening.” In his statement on the report, Fitch Ratings’ Chief Economist, Brian Coulton, said: “Inflation challenges have become so pronounced that central banks are being forced to respond, abandoning prior forward guidance.”

 

Our Reporters

