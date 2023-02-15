Business

Fitch: Naira scarcity may boost demand for forex

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The current cash crunch in Nigeria may boost demand for foreign currency, thereby aggravating foreign-exchange shortages, one of the global credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, has said. In a statement yesterday, the agency said that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy, which is primarily aimed at reducing the volume of currency in circulation, is likely to be disruptive in the near term. Fitch stated that the cash shortages, occasioned by the policy “may hit consumer spending and boost demand for foreign currency, aggravating foreign- exchange shortages,” adding that: “It is not yet clear whether there will be offsetting longer-term economic benefits, such as greater use of the formal banking system or enhanced use of digital payment systems.”

The agency, which said that Nigeria faces major economic challenges ahead of its general election scheduled for February 25, noted that the policy choices by the incoming administration could have a significant impact on the country’s credit profile. It also noted that Nigeria faced numerous other challenges to its fiscal sustainability, including external finances. Fitch downgraded Nigeria’s rating to ‘B-’ from ‘B’ in November 2022, with a Stable Outlook, which it said reflected continued deterioration in debt servicing costs and external liquidity.

“Our base case assumes that the subsidy on petrol, a key drag on the public finances, will be reduced in 2023, but phased out more gradually than in the government’s latest budget. We consider the next administration is likely to face pressure to continue it and concessions on this front could make consolidating the public finances more difficult,” the agency stated.”

 

