Fitch: Nearly 60% of global bank rating outlooks still negative

A new report on bank rating trends from Fitch Ratings shows that nearly 60% of bank ratings are still on negative outlook at end- 2020, with just a marginal decrease from end-1H20, the rating agency announced in a statement yesterday.

It stated that the proportion of ratings on: “Rating Watch Negative, reflecting near-term risks, fell significantly to just over 1% from 10% at end-1H20 but most of the affected ratings ended up on Negative Outlook,” adding that: “There were virtually no ratings on Positive Outlook or Rating Watch Positive.”

According to Fitch: “The high proportion of Negative Outlooks may persist well into 2021. While immediate risks to bank ratings after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic have been largely avoided, medium-term risks remain from the gradual withdrawal of government support for the economy and for borrowers. A slower-thanexpected economic recovery due to recurring lockdowns or vaccine deployment setbacks could exacerbate these risks.” Specifically, it stated that about half (52%) of bank ratings in the Middle East and Africa were on Negative Outlook/ Watch.

“This is less than the global average, reflecting the significant proportion of Stable Outlooks linked to sovereign ratings in the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the fact that many African banks have seen their Outlooks stabilise after being downgraded amid the pandemic.” Globally, there were 29 bank downgrades and nine upgrades in 2H20. Downgrades were concentrated in the Middle East and Africa (18; all but one linked to sovereign downgrades), followed by Latin America and Western Europe. The upgrades were linked to the Argentina and Ecuador sovereign upgrades following their sovereign debt restructurings,” Fitch said.

