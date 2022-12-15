Fitch: Nigeria, others’ debt servicing cost to hit $22.3bn

One of the leading credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, has said that external debt servicing for Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African countries, which it rates (excluding Zambia and Ghana) will rise to $22.3 billion in 2023, up from $21.4 billion in 2022. The agency, which made the prediction in a report released yesterday, said that the external debt burden in sub-Saharan Africa would continue to climb in the coming years as the pressures of rising global interest rates mount. Analysts note that a growing number of emerging markets are struggling with mounting debt loads, as inflation and borrowing costs have soared and left them locked out of the international capital markets.

For instance, Nigeria faces a $500 million bond payment in July, while Rwanda will need to pay $61 million on a bond maturing in May. Ivory Coast and Gabon also face payments, in December, of $56 million and $37 million respectively. The World Bank indicates that total debt service due in 2024 will increase by approximately 12% to $25 billion. Kenya, which Fitch downgraded on Wednesday, faces a $2 billion payment in June that year. Ethiopia has a $1 billion payment in December, while Ivory Coast, Gabon and Benin are facing total bond payments of $196 million, $37 million and $63 million payments respectively.

Zambia is undergoing a protracted debt restructuring after becoming the first African sovereign default in the COVID-19 era in 2020, while Ghana said last week it would restructure its debts as it struggles with the worst economic crisis in a generation. The west African country also struck a $3 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund but is seeing domestic resistance to its local bond revamp.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...