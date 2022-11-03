News Top Stories

Fitch: Nigerian banks’ capital resilient to naira depreciation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Leading credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings, has said Nigerian banks’ capitalisation would be fairly resilient to further naira depreciation given their long net Foreign-Currency (FC) positions and small FC-denominated riskweighted assets (RWAs).

In a statement yesterday, the agency also stated that the impact on Nigerian lenders’ capital from higher credit costs would be offset by higher pre-impairment operating profits, underpinned by FX revaluation gains. “Capital ratios have strengthened in recent years, providing greater buffers against FX and asset-quality risks.

Even a sharp fall in the naira should not in itself trigger downgrades. “Nigerian banks’ main ratings sensitivity is to a change in Nigeria’s ‘B’/ Stable rating,” Fitch said. It noted that the naira has weakened 4% against the dollar this year, despite oil prices averaging $102/ barrel, a situation, the agency attributed “to a much lower oil output reducing Nigeria’s FC revenue, high fuel subsidies costing about 25% of Nigeria’s external reserves, and chronic FC shortages.” Fitch further stated: “We expect the naira to remain under pressure as demand for hard currency intensifies. Forward markets imply a 30% naira depreciation against the US dollar over the next 12 months.

 

Our Reporters

