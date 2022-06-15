Business

Fitch: Nigerian banks face global risk transmission

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

STRAIN
Soaring inflation adds  pressure on banks’ profitability, asset quality

 

Despite high prices, Nigerian banks’ operating environments could deteriorate in 2022–2023 as adverse global economic condi- tions feed through to the local economy, Fitch Ratings has said.

 

The credit rating agency, which stated this in a new report, noted that with soaring inflation leading to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raising its benchmark rate by 150bp on 24 May, the pressures on banks’ profitability and asset quality will be higher than it had initially expected for 2022.

 

It, however, said that the sharp rise in oil prices this year will mitigate the economic impact from the global risks, adding that it does not expect Nigeria’s banking sector “to experience a material shock.”

 

Fitch stated: “High inflation and a potential economic slowdown will put pressure on borrowers, to the detriment of the banks’ asset quality. Inflationary concerns led CBN to raise its benchmark rate by 150bp to 13 per cent on 24 May, the first increase since 2016.

 

We expect interest rates to increase further, given accelerating inflation and tighter global financial conditions. This should support the banks’ net interest margins, which have been dented by low rates in recent years.

 

“As a major oil exporter, Nigeria should see a boost to its economy and FX reserves from the current very high oil prices. However, low production and high import costs for refined products and the need to subsidise households and businesses will limit the benefits.

 

“For banks, the most pronounced benefit of higher oil prices is decreased pressure on asset quality.

 

Oil prices and Nigerian banks’ non-performing loan ratios have been closely inversely correlated in the past, reflecting the outsized exposure to the oil and gas sector in loan books, the Nigerian economy’s high dependence on oil revenues, and the spill-over effects from oil to non-oil sectors.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

RT200: Reinventing non-oil export for growth

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

To revert to non-oil commodity export as the country’s major source of forex and tools for a stable exchange rate, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, last week, rolled out a set of incentives to boost the initiative under the RT200 Programme for forex repatriation, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports The Bankers’ Committee meeting is an intensely […]
Business

Report: COVID-19 pandemic made millions millionaires

Posted on Author Reporter

  More than five million people became millionaires across the world in 2020 despite economic damage from the Covid-19 pandemic. While many poor people became poorer, the number of millionaires increased by 5.2 million to 56.1 million globally, Credit Suisse research found. In 2020 more than 1% of adults worldwide were millionaires for the first […]
Business

CBN: Achieving mandate amid COVID-19 crisis

Posted on Author writes Tony Chukwunyem

If latest data is anything to go by, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is achieving its mandate despite the devastating impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the economy, writes Tony Chukwunyem   Double whammy   Clearly, the current slump in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 90 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica