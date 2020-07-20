Business

Fitch: Pace of EM downgrades eases

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The pace of negative Emerging- Market (EM) sovereign rating actions has slowed sharply since March-April when uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus shock was at its height, Fitch Ratings has said.

 

In a new report, the credit rating agency said that some of the pressure points of the shock have eased, but downside risks remain severe, and further downgrades and defaults are likely.

 

Fitch said: “There were 18 EM downgrades in the six weeks from mid-March, but only three since 12 May – Argentina and Suriname (twice).

 

The net balance of Positive Outlooks (positives less negatives) plummeted from -3 at end-February to -25 in the first week of May. It now stands at -31, a further deterioration, but at a much slower pace.”

 

According to the Agency, “stresses from capital outflows, the collapse in oil prices and depreciation of currencies against the US dollar have eased, as oil prices are off lows, capital has flowed back to EMs, international capital markets have reopened, currencies have retraced some lost ground and FX reserves have been reasonably stable in most cases.”

 

It noted that international policy action has underpinned many of the more positive trends, pointing out that huge developed market monetary and fiscal stimulus has supported global demand, liquidity and confidence.

 

The development, the agency said “has increased the capacity of many EMs to cut interest rates and some to deploy quantitative easing.”

 

However, according to Ed Parker, head of EMEA Sovereigns at Fitch Ratings, “EMs face a deep recession and higher government debt burdens.

 

Oil prices and currencies remain below pre-crisis levels. Coronavirus cases are still rising rapidly.

 

Economic setbacks, renewed financial instability and political shocks are material risks. Many EMs have limited buffers and resilience to navigate the shock.”

 

There have been a total 28 downgrades of EM sovereigns in 2020 – the highest ever annual total. A record four sovereigns have defaulted so far in 2020: Argentina, Ecuador, Lebanon and Suriname. Fitch believes others are probable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Telcos connect 1m broadband users in one month

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

●Penetration hits 40.14%     GROWTH Deployment of 4G infrastructure by network operators boosts the country’s broadband growth     T elecommunications operators in the country hooked one million new customers to high-speed internet in May, New Telegraph has learnt.     This brought the total number of broadband users in the country to 76.6 […]
Business

NNPC makes new appointment, redeploys top management staff

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has made new appointments and redeployments of its top management staff. This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru. According to the corporation, the move is “part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and reposition NNPC […]
Business

Bank, Dynamiss partner to boost access to e-learning

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Unity Bank Plc has partnered with Dynamiss, a digital learning solutions provider, to provide low-interest credits to schools to boost access to digital learning resources in Nigeria. Under the partnership, a full e-learning package comprising Microsoft School Portal, Discounted Airtel Data and Free Contents and Devices powered by Dynamiss will be supported with financing from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: