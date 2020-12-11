Business

Fitch predicts rise in Nigerian banks’ impaired loan ratio

One of the world’s leading credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, has forecast that the average impaired loan ratio of Nigerian banks will rise to a range of between 10 per cent-12 per cent by 2021. In a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the rating agency, noted that although debt relief and other measures have prevented a significant rise in the industry’s impaired loans this year, the expiration of the measures will lead to a weakening of banks’ asset quality in 2021 and beyond.

Fitch stated: “Bank asset quality has historically fallen with oil prices; the oil sector represented 28 per cent of loans at end- 1H20. Upstream and midstream segments (nearly 7% of gross loans) have been particularly affected by low oil prices and production cuts.

“However, the sector has performed better than expected since the start of the crisis, limiting the rise in credit losses this year due to a combination of debt relief afforded to customers, a stabilisation in oil prices, the hedging of financial exposures and the widespread restructuring of loans to the sector following the 2015 crisis.”

