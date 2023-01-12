Business

Fitch predicts slower growth for global sukuk issuances in 2023

Global sukuk issuances are likely to rise at a slow pace in 2023 amid market volatilities but will remain a key funding source in core Islamic finance markets, according to a new report from leading credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings. The medium-to-long term outlook is positive amid intact Islamic investor demand, issuer refinancing needs, and government support in core markets, the report added. Sukuk issuance from the core markets in 2022 fell 7.9 per cent to 244.3 billion versus a year ago, the report said.

This was due to higher oil prices (which is forecast at 85/ barrel for 2023), rising rates (US policy rate 2023 forecast: 5%), and geopolitical drivers. However, it outpaced bond issuance in core markets, which fell 22.1 per cent in the same period. The medium-to-long term outlook is positive amid intact Islamic investor demand, issuer refinancing needs, and government support in core markets. “The high oil prices have buoyed the fiscal profile of oil-exporting sovereigns like the Gulf Cooperation Council and Malaysia with lower funding needs. However, their drive to diversify funding sources can propel sukuk growth,” said Bashar Al-Natoor, Global Head of Islamic Finance at Fitch.”

 

