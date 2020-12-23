Business

Fitch revises Coronation Merchant Bank’s outlook to stable; affirms IDR at ‘B-’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Coronation Merchant Bank’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B-’. The global rating agency has also affirmed the Bank’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘b-’ and National Long-Term Rating at ‘BBB (nga)’. According to Fitch Ratings:m, “Coronation Merchant Bank has good asset-quality, reporting zero impaired loans (IFRS 9 Stage3)/gross ratio as at end 9M20, which has also been the case since inception. CMB’s lending has continued to grow rapidly (up 45% yoy in 9M20), in line with high demand for imports and the diversification of the bank’s funding profile.

The bank has not afforded any debt relief to its clients and has not applied regulatory forbearance on its loan classifications. The bank’s business model and risk management has held firm during the past few difficult quarters and has prevented asset-quality deterioration or pressure on its funding and liquidity. The bank’s Long and Short-term IDRs are driven by its standalone credit profile as determined by its VR, which reflects Nigeria’s (B/Stable) challenging and volatile operating environment.”

Commenting on the revised outlook, Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, Banjo Adegbohungbe, stated: “Earlier this year, we became the first Merchant Bank in Nigeria to be internationally rated.

“Our bold decision to proceed with an internationally accepted rating despite the challenging and uncertain operating environment was a reflection of our confidence in our franchise, our risk management culture and our commitment to delivering sustained value to our clients. The revised outlook from Fitch attests to the efficacy of our business strategy, and we will continue to build on this to deliver long term value for our clients.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

VW expects auto market recovery to last into 2022

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  E urope will likely return to “almost” pre-coronavirus sales levels in 2022, while China will bounce back more quickly and the U.S. market’s recovery is difficult to predict, said Christian Dahlheim, Volkswagen Group’s head of sales.     VW expects a V-shape recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic lasting into 2022. “The […]
Business

Firm brings food service robot to labour-strapped Japan

Posted on Author Reporter

  SoftBank’s robotics arm said on Monday it will bring a food service robot developed by California-based Bear Robotics to Japan as restaurants grapple with labour shortages and seek to ensure social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The robot named Servi, which has layers of trays and is equipped with 3D cameras and Lidar sensors […]
Business

Sterling Bank supports growth of business using PayOn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    With the growth of small and medium enterprises in Nigeria, contributing about 48 per cent to the nation’s GDP in 2019 and accounting for over 96 per cent of businesses as reported by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), the need to provide seamless […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: