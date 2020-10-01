News Top Stories

Fitch revises Nigeria’s outlook from negative to stable

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Global credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings, has revised its outlook on Nigeria’s Long- Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to stable from negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B’. In a statement yesterday, Fitch said, “The revision of the outlook reflects a decrease in the level of uncertainty surrounding the impact of the global pandemic shock on the Nigerian economy. Oil prices have stabilised, global funding conditions have eased and domestic restrictions on movement have started to be relaxed.

“Nigeria has navigated external liquidity pressures from the shock through partial exchange rate adjustment combined with de facto capital flow management measures and foreign-currency (FC) restrictions, while disbursement of external official loans has supported the level of international reserves. While external vulnerability persists from currency overvaluation and a possibly large FC demand backlog, this is adequately captured by the ‘B’ rating, in our view.” According to the agency, the ‘B’ rating also reflects, “weak fiscal revenues, comparatively low governance and development indicators, high dependence on hydrocarbons and a track record of subdued growth and high inflation.”

It, however, stated that: “These rating weaknesses are balanced against the large size of Nigeria’s economy, low general government (GG) debt relative to GDP, small FC indebtedness of the sovereign and a comparatively developed financial system with a deep domestic debt market.”

Still, Fitch noted that the collapse in oil prices will pressure already overstretched state and local governments’ resources, making it likely that they would require financial assistance from the Federal Government.

“Recurrent delays to electricity tariff hikes towards cost-recovery levels will raise needs for further support to the ailing electricity sector. The exposure of banks to the oil sector is sizeable and the likely deterioration in asset quality following the oil price crash could increase the need for government support to the sector.

Contingent liabilities for the sovereign stem from the debt of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria of 3.3% of GDP at end-2018,” the agency stated. It projected that while the Nigerian economy will contract by 3 per cent in 2020, GDP will likely grow by 1.3% in 2021 and 3% in 2022, “assuming an easing of disruptions from the health crisis, a slow recovery in oil prices and adherence to OPEC+ production caps.” Fitch noted that although Nigeria’s mediumterm growth outlook is subdued, “progress on the elaboration of the longstalled Petroleum Governance Bill could lead to revival in investment in the hydrocarbon sector.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PENGASSAN, NUPENG to embark on 3-day warning strike over IPPIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…describe IPPIS as defective, problematic T here are indications that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), would this week embark on a 3-day warning strike over Federal Government’s threat on its personnel cost, if they failed to enrol unto […]
News

My North-East experience and prayers for President Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayer, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence” 1 Timothy 2:1-2. I am excited about the happenings in North-East, Nigeria. I also […]
News

Rumour mill, quackery, lies and fake news: The story of Sahara Reporters

Posted on Author By Bilyaminu Kong-kol  

    The objective of communication is, indisputably to attain a desired result; definitely for it to serve the purpose for which it is designed, intended or planned, positive or negative. Communication has been perhaps the most important aspect of human and social existence even during the primitive age. Therefore, care must be taken to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: