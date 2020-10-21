Fitch revises UBA Senegal’s outlook to stable

Fitch Ratings has revised UBA Senegal’s outlook to Stable from Negative while affirming the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B-‘.

In a statement, the credit rating agency said its action follows the recent rating action taken on UBA SEN’s 86 per cent-parent Nigeriabased United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA, B/Stable) where its Long- Term IDR was removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and assigned a Stable Outlook, hence indicating an improved ability of the parent to provide support in case of need.

“The removal of the RWN on UBA’s Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch’s view of receding near-term risks to the bank’s credit fundamentals from the economic fallout in Nigeria arising from the oil price crash and coronavirus pandemic,” Fitch said.

According to the statement, “UBA SEN’s IDRs are driven by potential support from the parent bank in case of need.

The Support Rating (SR) of ‘5’ indicates Fitch’s view that parental support is possible, notably given the size of UBA SEN (only 3% of group assets), but cannot be relied upon because of UBA’s low financial ability to do so, as reflected in the bank’s Long- Term IDR of ‘B’.

We see a moderate risk that potential regulatory restrictions on access to foreign currency in Nigeria (B/Stable) could make it difficult for UBA to provide timely and sufficient support to its foreign subsidiaries.

