Business

Fitch revises UBA Senegal’s outlook to stable

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Fitch Ratings has revised UBA Senegal’s outlook to Stable from Negative while affirming the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B-‘.

 

In a statement, the credit rating agency said its action follows the recent rating action taken on UBA SEN’s 86 per cent-parent Nigeriabased United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA, B/Stable) where its Long- Term IDR was removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and assigned a Stable Outlook, hence indicating an improved ability of the parent to provide support in case of need.

 

“The removal of the RWN on UBA’s Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch’s view of receding near-term risks to the bank’s credit fundamentals from the economic fallout in Nigeria arising from the oil price crash and coronavirus pandemic,” Fitch said.

 

According to the statement, “UBA SEN’s IDRs are driven by potential support from the parent bank in case of need.

 

The Support Rating (SR) of ‘5’ indicates Fitch’s view that parental support is possible, notably given the size of UBA SEN (only 3% of group assets), but cannot be relied upon because of UBA’s low financial ability to do so, as reflected in the bank’s Long- Term IDR of ‘B’.

We see a moderate risk that potential regulatory restrictions on access to foreign currency in Nigeria (B/Stable) could make it difficult for UBA to provide timely and sufficient support to its foreign subsidiaries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Amber BRT initiative launched to ease commuting in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Amber BRT, an initiative to ease commuting in Lagos, has been launched by a private company, Amber Energy Drinks Ltd., as part of their corporate social responsibility.   Officials of the company said in a statement that the free bus ride initiative, which coincides with the launch of their Amber Energy Drinks, was in recognition […]
Business

LG excites sports lovers with larger screen OLED TVs

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A global leader in consumer electronics, LG, has said it will continue to fill the vacuum created by the ‘new normal’ in the world of sports with its bigger screen TV innovations. LG Electronics, which recently released a new range of OLED TVs, said it specifically designed the products to meet the needs of sports […]
Business

Non-interest window: CBN’s allure for substantial economic growth

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

The recent announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that it would soon release a framework for the integration of non-interest window in all its intervention programmes, particularly the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) and the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) to support households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the COVID-19 outbreak […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: