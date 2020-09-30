Business

Fitch: Rise in corporate defaults continues

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The pace of global corporate defaults remains high despite signs of economic recovery in many parts of the world following coronavirusrelated crisis, Fitch Ratings has said. In a statement obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the credit rating agency disclosed that since its last commentary on the subject, 14 new non-financial corporate defaults were recorded in the Fitch-rated portfolio (based on data covering public corporate Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)), adding that this brings the number of global corporate defaults in the first eight months of 2020 to 42.

It stated: “Although the initial phase of economic recovery from coronavirus-related lockdowns has been faster than our previous baseline expectations, we expect the pace of the global recovery will slow from 4Q20. Under our updated Global Economic Outlook base-case assumption, we do not expect economic activity to fully return to pre-virus 4Q’19 levels before 4Q’21 and 4Q’22 in the US and the eurozone, respectively. This assumes that advanced economies avoid renewed nationwide lockdowns.

“The credit profiles of corporate issuers most affected by the economic crisis are still under pressure and the rate of defaults is likely to remain high throughout 2020 and potentially into 2021.

All 2020 defaulters had speculative-grade IDRs at the beginning of the year, with the vast majority concentrated in the ‘CCC’-’C’ range.” According to Fitch, the regional breakdown of corporate defaulters shifted in the past three months with increasing proportions of defaults in Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America.

It noted that no new defaults were registered among publicly rated EMEA issuers while about half of defaults still occur in North America, which, according to the agency, “reflects the composition of the global corporate Fitch-rated portfolio.”

Specifically, it stated that transportation, retailing and commodities (including oil and gas, metals and mining, and chemicals), are among the sectors with the largest number of recorded corporate defaults this year. This the agency said: “Reflects significantly higher pressure as a result of lockdowns than other sectors, including a drastic reduction in air travel and nonessential shopping, and a material drop in many commodity prices.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AFD, AfreximBank seal €150m pact on climate finance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the African Export- Import Bank (AfreximBank) have announced a new facility agreement for a 150 million financing programme to support Afreximbank in the implementation of its new climate finance strategy which will target green, low carbon, socially inclusive and more resilient investments across Africa. The agreements were signed by […]
Business

Pfizer Nigeria wins great place to work award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pfizer has won the ‘Great Place to Work Award 2020’ in Nigeria. Pfizer won the award in ‘Small Sized Organisations’ category. The report from the survey shows Pfizer had a high trust index score and employee engagement score of very high comparing to the market. The Pfizer Nigeria report was benchmarked externally with Top 100 […]
Business

COVID-19: Britain’s banks brace for $22bn loan losses as outlook darkens

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain’s banks took a gloomier view than almost all their European peers in their second quarter earnings, as coronavirus fears, Brexit and low interest rates caused them to bake tougher “worst-case” scenarios into their risk models. Investors had expected a torrid set of half-year results, but Barclays (BARC.L), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Lloyds (LLOY.L), NatWest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: