Fitch: Rise in corporate defaults continues

The pace of global corporate defaults remains high despite signs of economic recovery in many parts of the world following coronavirusrelated crisis, Fitch Ratings has said. In a statement obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the credit rating agency disclosed that since its last commentary on the subject, 14 new non-financial corporate defaults were recorded in the Fitch-rated portfolio (based on data covering public corporate Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)), adding that this brings the number of global corporate defaults in the first eight months of 2020 to 42.

It stated: “Although the initial phase of economic recovery from coronavirus-related lockdowns has been faster than our previous baseline expectations, we expect the pace of the global recovery will slow from 4Q20. Under our updated Global Economic Outlook base-case assumption, we do not expect economic activity to fully return to pre-virus 4Q’19 levels before 4Q’21 and 4Q’22 in the US and the eurozone, respectively. This assumes that advanced economies avoid renewed nationwide lockdowns.

“The credit profiles of corporate issuers most affected by the economic crisis are still under pressure and the rate of defaults is likely to remain high throughout 2020 and potentially into 2021.

All 2020 defaulters had speculative-grade IDRs at the beginning of the year, with the vast majority concentrated in the ‘CCC’-’C’ range.” According to Fitch, the regional breakdown of corporate defaulters shifted in the past three months with increasing proportions of defaults in Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America.

It noted that no new defaults were registered among publicly rated EMEA issuers while about half of defaults still occur in North America, which, according to the agency, “reflects the composition of the global corporate Fitch-rated portfolio.”

Specifically, it stated that transportation, retailing and commodities (including oil and gas, metals and mining, and chemicals), are among the sectors with the largest number of recorded corporate defaults this year. This the agency said: “Reflects significantly higher pressure as a result of lockdowns than other sectors, including a drastic reduction in air travel and nonessential shopping, and a material drop in many commodity prices.”

