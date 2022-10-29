News

Fitch: Tinubu tips to win 2023 presidential election

Posted on Author Isioma Madike/agency report Comment(0)

Fitch, a global rating company, has tipped Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the 2023 presidential election. The company in its report, however, said protests and social discontent are likely to increase in the aftermath of a Tinubu win. Fitch said a win for the APC candidate would likely fuel sentiments of perceived marginalisation among Christians while supporters of his opponents may take to the streets to question the fairness of the electoral process. The statement, as quoted by SaharaReporters, said: “Comments or data are solely derived from Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research and independent sources. “At Fitch Solutions, we believe that recent polls are significantly overstating support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate running in Nigeria’s February 2023 presidential election. “Indeed, we maintain our view that the ruling party’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the candidate most likely to win the presidential election as a split opposition vote will favour the All Progressives Congress.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

What can Nigeria gain from California’s seven-year rule for entertainment contracts?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The entertainment sector in Nigeria has become highly prominent. Not only has it begun to garner international acclaim, but it also provides significant contributions to the country’s GDP. In 2020, the film and music industry was reported to have contributed N730 billion ($1.8 billion).[1] ‘Nollywood’ has become the second most profitable film industry in the […]
News

Apostle Suileman: Edo police recall DPO over killing of suspect, name victims

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN

The attack on the convoy of the General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, which resulted in the death of seven persons on Friday evening, took a different dimension on Saturday as the Edo State Police Commissioner, AIG Abutu Yaro, has recalled the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), for the Auchi Division, Ayodele Suleiman. Also, […]
News

Suswam: Water Resources Bill unconstitutional, dead on arrival

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Senator representing Benue North East in the National Assembly, Senator Gabriel Suswam, yesterday said that the proposed Water Resources Bill cannot sail through the national lawmaking body as it is not only unconstitutional but dead on arrival. He said the Bill requires the amendment of the constitution before it would be introduced in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica