Fitch: Tinubu tips to win 2023 presidential election

Fitch, a global rating company, has tipped Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the 2023 presidential election. The company in its report, however, said protests and social discontent are likely to increase in the aftermath of a Tinubu win. Fitch said a win for the APC candidate would likely fuel sentiments of perceived marginalisation among Christians while supporters of his opponents may take to the streets to question the fairness of the electoral process. The statement, as quoted by SaharaReporters, said: “Comments or data are solely derived from Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research and independent sources. “At Fitch Solutions, we believe that recent polls are significantly overstating support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate running in Nigeria’s February 2023 presidential election. “Indeed, we maintain our view that the ruling party’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the candidate most likely to win the presidential election as a split opposition vote will favour the All Progressives Congress.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...