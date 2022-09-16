Business

Fitch trims global GDP forecast to 2.4%

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fitch Ratings has trimmed the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate by 0.5 percentage points (pp) from its June estimate to 2.4 per cent as the European gas crisis, high inflation and tighter monetary policies across the world are taking a heavy toll on economic prospects. “We’ve had something of a perfect storm for the global economy in recent months, with the gas crisis in Europe, a sharp acceleration in interest rate hikes and a deepening property slump in China,” said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist.

For 2023, world GDP is set to grow at 1.7 per cent as the eurozone and UK are now expected to enter recession later this year and the US will suffer a mild recession in mid-2023, according to Fitch forecasts. “We now expect US growth of 1.7 per cent in 2022 and 0.5 per cent in 2023, revised down by 1.2pp and 1pp, respectively,” Fitch said. Fitch expects the eurozone economy to contract by 0.1 per cent in 2023 – a drop of 2.2pp since June reflecting the impact of the natural gas crisis.

The forecast now assumes a full or near complete shut-off of Russian pipeline gas to Europe. Despite EU efforts to find alternatives, total EU gas supply will fall significantly in the near term, with impacts felt through industrial supply chains. Fitch said policy rates have risen more rapidly than expected as inflation, higher near-term inflation expectations and tight labour markets have prompted the Fed, Bank of England (BOE) and ECB to turn more hawkish in recent months.

The Fed is now expected to take rates to four per cent by year-end and hold them there through 2023; the ECB refinancing rate is expected to rise to two per cent by December; and the BOE Bank Rate is forecast to reach 3.25 per cent by February 2023. In China, recovery is constrained by Covid-19 restrictions and a prolonged property slump, “and we now expect growth to be 2.8 per cent this year and to recover to 4.5 per cent next year, downward revisions of 0.9pp and 0.8pp, respectively.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FRSC begins ember months safty campaign

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

As the Federal Road Safety Corps begins its nationwide end of the year campaigns with the theme; ‘Drive Safe and Stay Safe’, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has called on the motoring public to make the year 2020 ’ember’ months unique and crash free by adhering strictly to road traffic regulations.   He stated […]
Business

MPC: Analysts predict rates retention amid inflation decline

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its final meeting for the year today, the consensus among analysts is that at the end of the meeting tomorrow, the committee is likely to cite slowing inflation as well as the need for continued focus on economic recovery, as its reasons for […]
Business

Farmers fret over imminent food shortage

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has raised the alarm over imminent scarcity of food nationwide. Hinging its fears on raging floods in some parts of the country, scarcity of maize, skyrocketing prices of staples and grains and COVID-19 lockdown, the association said they were all pointers to imminent food shortage across the country. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica