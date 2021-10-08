Business

Fitch upgrades Coronation Merchant Bank’s rating to ‘BBB+(nga)’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the National Long-Term Rating of Coronation Merchant Bank to ‘BBB+ (nga)’ from ‘BBB (nga)’. The global rating agency also affirmed the Bank’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook. According to Fitch, the upgrade is a result of the Bank’s improved creditworthiness relative to that of other issuers in Nigeria. The agency added that the bank’s weaknesses are balanced by “the Bank’s sound asset-quality record, adequate capitalization and performance, which constitute rating strengths”.

The agency further stated that Coronation Merchant Bank “has recorded zero Stage 3 loans since converting to a merchant bank in 2015, despite the volatile market conditions that have characterized the local operating environment. The bank’s ability to maintain quality assets reflects its prudent underwriting standards and risk controls.

It reports no stage 2 loans nor loans benefitting from COVID-19 related debt relief measures”. Commenting on the upgraded rating, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/ CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, stated: “Receiving a rating upgrade during this challenging period demonstrates the strength of our business model, the prudence of our risk management culture and the commitment of our staff to build a premier African institution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Uncertainty still exists over monetary policy direction –FBNQuest Securities boss, Ahimie

Posted on Author BAMIDELE FAMOOFO

In this interview, Fiona Ahimie, Managing Director of FBNQuest Securities reflects on the performance of the Nigerian Stock Market in the first two months of 2021, discussing the market performance and the strong stock market rally in the fourth quarter of 2020. She also speaks to how new products are expanding the scope of possibilities […]
Business

LG launches OLED 8K TV in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

LG Electronics has again expressed its commitment to providing consumers with outstanding viewing experience, with the launch of its SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV (ZX Series) in Nigeria. According to LG, the new TVs are future-proofed to provide customers peace of mind with multiple ways to enjoy the Real 8K experience. “The new models offer the […]
Business

IMF: Central banks’ independence must be maintained

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday central banks’ independence must be maintained, in a statement in response to a change of Zambia’s central bank governor.   Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Saturday dismissed central bank governor Denny Kalyalya and replaced him with former deputy finance minister Christopher Mphanza Mvunga.   “Without credible institutions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica