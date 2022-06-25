News

Fitch upgrades Fidelity Bank to ‘B,’ outlook stable

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing the lender’s “improving business profile and resilient financial metrics,” Fitch Ratings has upgraded Fidelity Bank PLC’s Long- Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B’ from ‘B-‘. Fitch also confirmed Fidelity Bank’s outlook to be stable and upgraded the lender’s National Long- Term Rating to ‘A(nga)’ from ‘BBB+(nga)’, reflecting the financial institution’s increased creditworthiness relative to other issuers in Nigeria.

In a statement released yesterday, Fitch said: “Fidelity’s Long- and Short-Term IDRs are driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b’. The VR reflects healthy asset quality, good business profile and reasonable capitalisation and liquidity. “These are balanced against high sensitivity to Nigeria’s challenging operating environment as well as higher credit concentration as a percentage of equity and weaker profitability than larger domestic-rated peers.” The credit rating agency stated that rising global risks will weaken domestic operating conditions, adding that inflation which stood at 17.7% in May 2022, “is expected to remain stubbornly high, posing downside risks to our real GDP growth forecasts of 3.4% in 2022 and 3.1% in 2023.”

It, however, said that downside risks will likely be mitigated by strong oil prices, which should also underpin growth in non-oil sectors and asset quality. According to Fitch, “Fidelity is the sixth-largest bank in Nigeria, representing about 6% of banking system assets at end-2021. “Strong balance sheet growth in recent years has improved market shares, which should rise further but remain below the five largest banks. ”On the lender’s improving asset quality, the rating agency said: “Fidelity’s stage 3 loans ratio (2.8% at end- 1Q22) has been supported by strong lending growth and is below the banking sector average.

“Specific loan loss allowance coverage of impaired loans (72% at end-1Q22) is healthy in view of collateral coverage. We expect the bank’s impaired loans ratio to remain at around 3% in 2022-23, supported by stable operating conditions.” Similarly, on Fidelity Bank’s profitability, Fitch stated: “Operating returns on risk-weighted assets (RWA) have averaged 2.1% over the past four full years. “They improved to 2.5% in 2021 from 2.1% in 2020, supported by a significant reduction in impairment charges. “We expect profitability to continue improving on the back of higher interest rates and stable credit performance.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Terminal operators sign bargaining agreement with MWUN

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Port concessionaires in the umbrella of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) have signed a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN). The latest bargaining agreement, which was signed in Lagos at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) headquarters, would lead to an increase in […]
News

Count us out: Governors reply Buhari, deny shortchanging LGAs

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and dominic adewale

Governors Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, have both cleared themselves of allegations of shortchanging local government council areas in their states. The denial followed a recent allegation by President Muhammadu Buhari in a media interview while stating his objection to state police. According to Buhari, a situation […]
News

Okowa to SSG: Shun complacency, dereliction of duty

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday tasked the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Patrick Ukah and other political appointees in the state to shun complacency, negligence and dereliction of duty to complete his ‘Stronger Delta’ mantra of his administration.   The governor, who harped on dedication to duty, said this while swearing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica