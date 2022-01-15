Travel & Tourism

FITUR 2022 opens on January 19 in Madrid

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The first live global travel and tourism trade show is bill to begin next week as FITUR 2022 opens its doors to the public on Wednesday January 19 spanning Sunday January 23 under the slogan: “We Embrace the World”. This follows the agreement recently reached by the Government of Spain, the Madrid Regional Government, Madrid City Council, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, and private sector organisations as well as the organisers of the annual event, which fortunes has been adversely affected by COVID -19. According to a statement released after the meeting: “Holding FITUR is the best way to ensure support for the tourism sector at a critical time for its full recovery and a return to pre-pandemic business activity levels.

Once again, in January, Spain and Madrid will send out a hopeful and unambiguous message about the potential of this industry that needs to get back to normal business activity, an industry that in recent months has demonstrated its tremendous resilience.” The President of the IFEMA Madrid’s Executive Committee, José Vicente de los Mozos, said: “It’s important that we have reached unanimity on this decision. It will have a major impact on the tourism business and ensure that we can organise a major event in a safe environment.

This event already proved its capacity at the last edition, in an even more difficult situation. This edition of FITUR will mark a turning point in the tourism business, even more so now that we are starting a year in which we’re so optimistic about a safe recovery for the industry worldwide.”

To this end, the International Tourism Fair otherwise known as FITUR by IFEMA Madrid is expected to strengthen all health checks and take necessary measures in relation to COVID -19 protocols to ensure that the venue is sanitised and safe.

In this respect, in a context marked by Spain’s excellent vaccination levels, FITUR 2022 will require all participants from countries in the EU digital COVID certificate scheme to show it. The requirement for participants from other countries will be the same as at border checks to obtain the QR Spain Health for entry into the country. It will also deploy again, as it did at the 2021 edition, a rigorous protocol of measures and systems to ensure the safety of all exhibitors and visitors, validated by the Madrid Regional Government’s Health Department. There will also be capacity control in all the halls, with automated people counting systems and an intelligent digital system for analysing spaces, capacity and attendee behaviour.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Nigerian tour operator celebrates ‘darkness to light’ in Ado Awaye

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

One of the twin basic problems bedeviling tourist sites in Nigeria are accessibility and power, especially for those situated in the far flung rural areas of the country. This has greatly hindered patronage of these attractions, therefore, denying the communities the attendant benefits in terms of development and boost of their economy. One of such […]
Travel & Tourism

Marriott International makes list of top 10 companies for executive women

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Marriott International has been named one of the 2020+ Top 10 Companies for Executive Women by Working Mother Media, for the 17th year. As reported by Eturbonews.com, the list celebrates companies that champion women’s advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, and programs that support work-life integration. Marriott International’s founders, […]
Travel & Tourism

Royal Caribbean group sells Azamara brand

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Royal Caribbean Group has announced the sales of its Azamara brand to Sycamore Partners. As reported by Eturbonews.com, Royal Caribbean Group will focus on expanding its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises brands. The group disclosed that it has completed the sale of its Azamara brand to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica