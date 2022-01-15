FITUR 2022 opens on January 19 in Madrid

The first live global travel and tourism trade show is bill to begin next week as FITUR 2022 opens its doors to the public on Wednesday January 19 spanning Sunday January 23 under the slogan: “We Embrace the World”. This follows the agreement recently reached by the Government of Spain, the Madrid Regional Government, Madrid City Council, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, and private sector organisations as well as the organisers of the annual event, which fortunes has been adversely affected by COVID -19. According to a statement released after the meeting: “Holding FITUR is the best way to ensure support for the tourism sector at a critical time for its full recovery and a return to pre-pandemic business activity levels.

Once again, in January, Spain and Madrid will send out a hopeful and unambiguous message about the potential of this industry that needs to get back to normal business activity, an industry that in recent months has demonstrated its tremendous resilience.” The President of the IFEMA Madrid’s Executive Committee, José Vicente de los Mozos, said: “It’s important that we have reached unanimity on this decision. It will have a major impact on the tourism business and ensure that we can organise a major event in a safe environment.

This event already proved its capacity at the last edition, in an even more difficult situation. This edition of FITUR will mark a turning point in the tourism business, even more so now that we are starting a year in which we’re so optimistic about a safe recovery for the industry worldwide.”

To this end, the International Tourism Fair otherwise known as FITUR by IFEMA Madrid is expected to strengthen all health checks and take necessary measures in relation to COVID -19 protocols to ensure that the venue is sanitised and safe.

In this respect, in a context marked by Spain’s excellent vaccination levels, FITUR 2022 will require all participants from countries in the EU digital COVID certificate scheme to show it. The requirement for participants from other countries will be the same as at border checks to obtain the QR Spain Health for entry into the country. It will also deploy again, as it did at the 2021 edition, a rigorous protocol of measures and systems to ensure the safety of all exhibitors and visitors, validated by the Madrid Regional Government’s Health Department. There will also be capacity control in all the halls, with automated people counting systems and an intelligent digital system for analysing spaces, capacity and attendee behaviour.

