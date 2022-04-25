Five abducted wedding guests in Anambra regain freedom

Five wedding guests abducted in Anambra State last Monday have been released. A family source and the police confirmed their release when they spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Awka.

Assailants abducted the wedding guests at gunpoint on the Akpo-Nkpologwu Road in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra while returning from a wedding.

The family source said they were released during the week hale and hearty and had since reunited with their families, but did not say whether ransom was paid to secure their release.

The source said also that the abductors were still keeping the Toyota Camry car in which the freed men were travelling.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...