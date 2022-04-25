News

Five abducted wedding guests in Anambra regain freedom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Five wedding guests abducted in Anambra State last Monday have been released. A family source and the police confirmed their release when they spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Awka.

 

Assailants abducted the wedding guests at gunpoint on the Akpo-Nkpologwu Road in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra while returning from a wedding.

 

The family source said they were released during the week hale and hearty and had since reunited with their families, but did not say whether ransom was paid to secure their release.

 

The source said also that the abductors were still keeping the Toyota Camry car in which the freed men were travelling.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

WFP ‘proud’ after winning Nobel Peace Prize – Spokesman

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was a “proud moment” for the U.N. World Food Programme and “nothing short of a feat” after the organisation won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, its spokesman said. “The nomination in itself was enough but to then to go on and be named the Nobel Peace Prize winner is nothing short of […]
News

ICPC: We’re tracking 1,251 constituency, executive projects in 17 states, FCT

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

In its determination to enthrone accountability and transparency in public service, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the commencement of Phase 3 of the constituency and executive projects tracking exercise. Spokesperson for the Commission, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who made the disclosure in a statement, Tuesday, said focus was on […]
News Top Stories

Reduced int’l airlines’ capacities, frequencies temporary –Sirika

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has further explained that the decision to allow four airlines each for Abuja and Lagos as international flights resume was a temporary measure to test capacity and preparedness of the country to handle challenges faced with COVID-19 as it affects air travel.   He, however, stated that the experiment would last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica