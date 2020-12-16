Five arrested for attacking ex-governor’s home

Five men were paraded yesterday for invading the home of a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, killing a police inspector in Toru Orua Community of Sagbama Local Government area of the state.

The suspects were presented to journalists by the Bayelsa State Police Command. This was also during the parade of 45 suspects arrested for different crimes in the state.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, stated that crime and criminality would be totally eradicated in the country. He boasted that the police were on top of their games and were battle ready to checkmate and arrest criminals.

He further said: “Due to intelligence gathering and discreet investigations, we arrested the five suspects.

They had invaded the former governor’s house in search of money and other valuables. The suspects confessed to planning the invasion, but denied carrying out the attack on the former governor’s home. We will arraign them in court and allow the court to determine their fate.

Let them tell the court who carried out the invasion and the killing of the inspector.”

Also a 41-year-old married man and staff of the Bayelsa Ministry of Education, from Ekeremor Town in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state was arrested over the alleged rape of a 25 years old virgin, who had just completed the mandatory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

Okoli also announced that the command had no mercy for suspects involved in rape and child defilement cases, declaring that the command will diligently prosecute such culprits. Speaking on the rape of the corps members,

Okoli said: “Investigation showed that the suspect promised his victim marriage and lured her to his friend’s house. He threatened to kill her and had forceful carnal knowledge despite her plea for mercy.”

Fielding questions on repeated cases of rival cult clashes in Yenagoa, Okoli said that leaders of two dreaded cult groups known as the “Greenlanders and Bobos.” have been arrested. He noted: “One Finidi Aaron, who is identified as leader of the Bobos cult gang and Richard Derigha, the leader of the Greenlanders have been arrested.

They are both alleged to be involved in numerous killings in the Yenagoa metropolis, including the invasion of the office of the Telecommunication giant, MTN and the killing of one of the company’s customers.”

