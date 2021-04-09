Five arrested for selling human heart for N10,000

Five people have been arrested in Oyo State for allegedly selling and buying a human heart for N10,000. The suspects were paraded yesterday by the state Police Commissioner, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko at the state Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan. They are Jimoh Sabiku (35), Adesola David (24), Bello Waheed (45), Habeeb Musa (34) and Musibau Aroju (51). Briefing journalists, Onadeko said the suspects, sometimes in January, 2021, conspired and committed the offence at Saki in the Oke Ogun area of the state. She said: “Jimoh Sabiku approached Musibaudeen Aroju that he needed a human heart for money rituals. Aroju replied that he would introduce (him to) a person that can get the human heart for him. He thereafter introduced Alfa Taofeek aka Karile to Sabiku. “Taofeek thereafter got the human heart for Sabiku at Saki town on Thursday 18th March, 2021 at N10,000. Sabiku later gave the human heart to Adesola David to be delivered to Bello Waheed at Igbeti.”

The commissioner said that on March 19, 2021, about 3pm, David was intercepted by men of Federal Highway Patrol team who were on a “stop-andsearch” duty while he was on Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AYE 125 QE at Forest area on Igbeti-Igboho Road. According to her, when David along with one Musa, were searched, the object suspected to be human heart was found on them. She added: “However, Alfa Taofeek aka Karile, who sold the heart suspected to be a human heart, to Jimoh Sabiku at the rate of N10,000, is now at large and effort is being intensified to arrest him.” Onadeko also paraded another suspect with bones and flesh suspected to be human parts. She said: “On 4th April, 2021, about 10am, police operatives from Mapo Divisional Police Headquarters, Ibadan, accosted one Azeez Akinolu Wasiu, a herbalist, at Alakuko area of Ibadan with rotten flesh and bones suspected to be human parts. The suspect was transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) on 6th April, 2021. “Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he got the dry bones at Elegbo Cemetery in Oyo town. He further confessed that he got the flesh from a dead body supposedly killed during Shasha crisis in February 2021 on Moniya-Oyo Expressway, Ibadan. He said he wanted to use the parts for money rituals. Investigation is still in progress.”

