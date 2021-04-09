Metro & Crime

Five arrested for selling human heart for N10,000

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Five people have been arrested in Oyo State for allegedly selling and buying a human heart for N10,000. The suspects were paraded yesterday by the state Police Commissioner, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko at the state Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan. They are Jimoh Sabiku (35), Adesola David (24), Bello Waheed (45), Habeeb Musa (34) and Musibau Aroju (51). Briefing journalists, Onadeko said the suspects, sometimes in January, 2021, conspired and committed the offence at Saki in the Oke Ogun area of the state. She said: “Jimoh Sabiku approached Musibaudeen Aroju that he needed a human heart for money rituals. Aroju replied that he would introduce (him to) a person that can get the human heart for him. He thereafter introduced Alfa Taofeek aka Karile to Sabiku. “Taofeek thereafter got the human heart for Sabiku at Saki town on Thursday 18th March, 2021 at N10,000. Sabiku later gave the human heart to Adesola David to be delivered to Bello Waheed at Igbeti.”

The commissioner said that on March 19, 2021, about 3pm, David was intercepted by men of Federal Highway Patrol team who were on a “stop-andsearch” duty while he was on Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AYE 125 QE at Forest area on Igbeti-Igboho Road. According to her, when David along with one Musa, were searched, the object suspected to be human heart was found on them. She added: “However, Alfa Taofeek aka Karile, who sold the heart suspected to be a human heart, to Jimoh Sabiku at the rate of N10,000, is now at large and effort is being intensified to arrest him.” Onadeko also paraded another suspect with bones and flesh suspected to be human parts. She said: “On 4th April, 2021, about 10am, police operatives from Mapo Divisional Police Headquarters, Ibadan, accosted one Azeez Akinolu Wasiu, a herbalist, at Alakuko area of Ibadan with rotten flesh and bones suspected to be human parts. The suspect was transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) on 6th April, 2021. “Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he got the dry bones at Elegbo Cemetery in Oyo town. He further confessed that he got the flesh from a dead body supposedly killed during Shasha crisis in February 2021 on Moniya-Oyo Expressway, Ibadan. He said he wanted to use the parts for money rituals. Investigation is still in progress.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: One dead, six rescued as building collapses in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  A male child has been recovered dead, while six adults have been rescued alive after a three-storey building collapsed in Lagos Island. The incident was said to have occurred overnight, at Freeman Street, but emergency responders have since arrived on the scene and are helping with rescue and recovery efforts. More details later… SHOCKING […]
Metro & Crime

Tension as soldiers escorting smuggled crude kills 45-year old man

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

An air of apprehension has enveloped the Assa community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government of Imo State following the shooting and killing of a 45-year-old local by soldiers escorting a truck of smuggled crude oil. The incident, which happened at the area around the Afor Assa market last Wednesday, saw locals scampering to safety as bullets […]
Metro & Crime

Mother, children jailed for trafficking teenager to Russia

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 54-year-old woman, Mrs. Helen Ehionzee, and her children, Endurance and Vivian, have been sentenced to 34 years imprisonment for trafficking 19-year-old girl to Russia for prostitution. The woman and her children were convicted by a Benin High Court without an option of fine. The convicts were arraigned before the Benin High Court by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica